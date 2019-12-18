Prep signing: Oxford's Fegans makes it official to Arkansas State

CHOCCOLOCCO — Antwon Fegans' football journey has taken him from Jacksonville Christian to Oxford, and it will take the senior defensive back to Arkansas State.
Fegans, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior safety, signed in the early period Wednesday at a ceremony at Cornerstone Church. Oxford will hold a signing ceremony for him and others in February.
Fegans will graduate from Oxford and enroll early at Arkansas State.
Fegans started his career at JCA but transferred before the 2016 season to Oxford, where he helped the 2019 Yellow Jackets win a Class 6A title. The first-team 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection finished the season with 56 tackles, including two tackles for loss. He broke up 13 passes and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns.
He accounted for two of Oxford's nine defensive touchdowns on the season. The Yellow Jackets finished 14-1, beating Spanish Fort 14-13 in the 6A final Dec. 5 in Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It was Oxford's fourth state football title, first since 1993 and first in 6A.
Rivals.com lists Fegans as a three-star with offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Toledo, Tulane, UAB, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and Coastal Carolina.