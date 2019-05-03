Anniston High center Toniah Foster will play basketball in college.
The 6-foot-1 senior signed Friday to play for Wallace State-Selma, which plays in the Alabama Community College Conference. She signed at a ceremony in the Anniston gym lobby before a crowd that included teammates and friends, Anniston coach Eddie Bullock and Wallace coach Herman Turner.
“I considered Oakwood University, and I went to work out at Xavier,” Foster said. “I didn’t like Xavier because it was too far from home, and Oakwood University would’ve been good, but they didn’t give athletic scholarships because they’re Division III.
“I chose Wallace-Selma to go in and get two more years of training then transfer to a bigger university.”
Foster averaged 12.0 points and 8.3 rebounds this past season. She was most valuable player of Calhoun County tournament, helped Anniston reach the Class 4A championship game and was first-team all-county.
“We’re very happy and pleased to have her presence in the post,” Turner said. “We’re losing our post players this year and trying to recruit some young ladies that can do it in the paint, and I think she has the ability to do well.
“With her ability, I think we can make things happen.”