Prep roundup: Wyatt helps Wellborn knock off Woodland

JoJo Wyatt drove in three runs and pitched a five-inning one-hitter with five strikeouts as Wellborn defeated Woodland 16-0 in baseball action.
Other top performers for Wellborn:
—Beau Neely, 2-for-3, one walk
—Will Waldrop, 2-for-3, one RBI, one walk
—Brayden Dempsey, 1-for-3, two RBIs
—Evan Beadles, 1-for-2, one RBI
Soccer
Jacksonville girls 5, Faith Christian 3: Sydnee Johnson recorded the hat trick with three goals for Faith, but Jacksonville overcame with several strong performances:
—Olivia King, two goals, one assist
—Shelby Ausborn, one goal
—Idarmiz Rivera, one goal
—Maggie Anderson, one goal on penalty kick, one assist
—Callie McFall, one assist
—Kayanee Wyatt, one assist