Cade Williamson went 3-for-4 with a double and triple and drove in four runs to lead Ohatchee to a 9-4 victory over White Plains on Saturday on Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Williamson also scored a run as Ohatchee improved to 11-11.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Baylee Graham, 2-for-5, one run.
—Konnor Baswell, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs; pitched two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts.
—Grayson Alward, 1-for-4, double; winning pitcher, pitched two innings in relief
—Devin Howell, 1-for-4, one run
—Josh Lipham, three runs
—Todd Dover, 2-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI
—Blake Hollis, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Blake Ogle, starting pitcher, pitched three scoreless innings
White Plains’ top performers:
—Jaden Chatman, 1-for-3, RBI
—Brendan Roper, 2-for-3, one run
—Joel Daniel, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Hayden Williams, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs
Oxford 7, Bremen (Ga.) 2: Chadd Adams hit a double and drove in three runs, and Cole Hapach stuck out nine batters in 6⅓ innings of work as Oxford beat Bremen (Ga.) at Choccolocco Park.
Adams went 1-for-2 on the day and scored a run, Hapach allowed just three hits and two earned runs.
Oxford improved to 20-7 on the season. The Yellow Jackets’ other top performers:
—Nicholas Hamlin, pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing one hit but no runs or walks with one strikeout
—Dawson Winningham, 1-for-2, double, one run, two RBIs
—Reese Howard, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
Piedmont 5-11, Westbrook Christian 7-1: Piedmont split a doubleheader with Westbrook Christian on Saturday, losing 7-5 then winning 11-1. The Bulldogs are 24-6 on the season.
Piedmont’s top performers in the first game:
—Mason Mohon, 1-for-3, one run.
—Sean Smith, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Silas Thompson, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.
Piedmont’s top performers in the second game:
—Estes, two runs.
—Brant Deerman, 4-for-5, home run, two runs, four RBIs.
—Mohon, 2-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Smith, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI, pitched 3⅔ innings, allowed one hit, one earned run and three walks, struck out five batters.
—Bryce Walter, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Nick Johnson, 2-for-4, one RBI.
—Logan Pruitt, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Thompson, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Jakari Foster, 1-for-1, double, two runs.
—Noah Reedy, pitched one scoreless inning, allowed one hit with one strikeout.
Softball
Alexandria goes 4-1: The Valley Cubs went 4-1 in the Lincoln Invitational at Choccolocco Park, beating Moody 8-1, Ashville 17-0, Oak Grove 4-0 and Oxford 5-0 and losing 2-0 to Moody.
Maggie Phillips pitched a perfect game against Ashville on Friday, striking out seven batters in three innings of work. She also pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts in five innings against Oxford and one scoreless inning of relief in the loss to Moody.
At the plate, the reigning 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year went 5-for-15 for the tournament with five RBIs.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Mattie Wade, 4-for-14, three runs, five RBIs
—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-14, five runs, two RBIs
—Kodie Williams, 4-for-11
—Lanie Dreyer, 4-for-13, two runs, five RBIs; pitched 17 total innings, allowed 15 hits, one earned run and five walks, struck out 18 batters
—Logan Irwin, 4-for-13, three runs, three RBIs
—Addison Jennings, 5-for-10, five runs, four RBIs