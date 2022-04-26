Prep roundup: White Plains, Pleasant Valley girls win sectional golf titles

White Plains and Alexandria were the big winners at Tuesday’s Class 4A-5A girls Section 3 North golf tournament at Eagles Nest in Guntersville.
The Wildcats won the team title at 240, and Alexandria was second at 249. The top four teams qualify for next week’s sub-state tournament.
Alexandria’s Emma Ray tied Oneonta’s Savanna Sandlin for first place at 79 but lost a playoff for medalist.
White Plains’ Isabel Rogers, Abby Gattis and Baylie Webb each shot 80 to factor in the Wildcats’ team score.
Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest, medalist in the Calhoun County tournament earlier this month, shot an 81.
The top four individuals not factoring in team scores for the top four teams also qualify for sub-state. Alexandria’s Avery Prickett (90), Marlee Hedgepeth (92) and Emmy Lee Glover (92) joined Sandlin on the list.
Class 3A, Section 2 boys: Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter shot a 75 at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park to finish as low medalist. He’s hoping to qualify for state for the second year in a row.
Weaver’s boys shot 395 to finish third and qualify for sub-state as a group. Jackson Williams shot a 103, followed by Hunter Hise (107). Carson Cason and John Curtis Reeves each shot a 110.
Trinity won the sectional at 317, followed by Montgomery Academy (344). Dadeville was fourth at 441.
Class 1A-3A, Section 3 girls; 3A, Section 3 boys: Pleasant Valley’s girls came away sectional champions to qualify for sub-state. Piedmont’s boys and girls finished as runners-up at Twin Bridges to qualify for sub-state.
Led by Gracie Davis’ 96, Pleasant Valley’s girls shot a 301. Abby Whisenant shot 99, and Marlie Wright shot 106.
Piedmont’s girls shot 322: Mayce Chandler 103, Ella Floyd 106, Brooklyn Goss 113. Also, Ally Smith shot a 127.
Piedmont’s boys shot 394, 58 strokes behind Westbrook Christian: Jacob McCurdy 91, Trent Young 99, Bennett Clemons 101, Conner Williams 103. Also, Coleman Reid shot a 105.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 6, White Plains 1: Macey Roper, who drove in the winning run in the Raiders’ 20-19 victory over Alexandria on Monday, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in three runs Tuesday, and Lily Henry pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts.
Henry was also 1-for-2 with a triple, run and RBI.
Pleasant Valley finishes the regular season 26-17-1 and will play Weaver on May 3 in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament at Piedmont.
The Raiders’ other top performers Tuesday:
—Taylor Nix, 1-for-2, run.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, two runs.
—Madyson Cromer, 1-for-3, home run, two RBIs.
Piedmont 4, Cedar Bluff 3: Piedmont scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead on senior night.
Senior Emily Farmer hit a two-run single behind Savannah Smith’s lead-off with a double, Jenna Calvert’s walk and Cacey Brothers’ reaching as a hit batsman. Armoni Perry delivered a sacrifice bunt and Cayla Brothers a sacrifice fly.
Farmer pitched a complete game, spreading out eight hits with two earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts.
Senior classmate Z’Hayla Walker scored a run.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Calvert, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-2, RBI.