Prep roundup: White Plains girls, Piedmont boys victorious at WP Invitational track meet

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains’ girls and Piedmont’s boys came away winners in the five-team White Plains Invitational on Friday.
White Plains’ girls amassed 131 points, besting Piedmont (66), Weaver (48), Saks (40) and Ohatchee (three).
Piedmont’s boys led the way with 94 points, followed by Weaver (77), Saks (60.5), White Plains (35.5) and Ohatchee (eight).
Event winners:
4x100 relay
Weaver girls, 58.21
Saks boys, 48.16
4x400 relay
White Plains girls, 5:14.00
Saks boys, 4:11.34
4x800 relay
White Plains girls, 13:42.00
Weaver boys, 10:54.00
100 dash
Girls: Layla Carter (Weaver), 12.93
Boys: Jalen McCants (Saks), 11.47
200 dash
Girls: Layla Carter (Weaver), 28.25
Boys: Jeffery Miles (Weaver), 24.93
400 dash
Girls: Anna Strickland (White Plains), 1:03.79
Boys: Chase Haynes (Piedmont), 59.20
800 run
Girls: Maddyn Conn (White Plains), 2:32.74
Boys: Cadiden Cardelli (Piedmont), 2:21.10
1,600 run
Girls: Maddyn Conn (White Plains), 5:23.00
Boys: Sawyer Conn (White Plains), 5:21.00
Girls’ 100 hurdles
Hannah Barbee (Piedmont), 18.88
Boys; 110 hurdles
Keshawn Allen (Weaver), 17.40
Discus
Girls: Halle Nance (White Plains), 72-03
Boys: Sam Tolbert (Piedmont), 85-00
Shot put
Girls: Halle Nance (White Plains), 23-02.00
Boys: Sam Tolbert (Piedmont), 35-10.00
Long jump
Girls: Angel Bozarth (White Plains), 13-04.13
Boys: Chandler Haygood (Saks), 17-06.25
High jump
Girls: Angel Bozarth (White Plains), 4-08.00
Boys: Ishmel Bethel (Piedmont), 5-00.00
Pole vault
Girls: Lexi Ray (Piedmont), 8-00.00
Boys: Chris Ferguson (Ohatchee), 12-08.00
Javelin
Girls: Angel Bozarth (White Plains), 97-07
Boys: Paris Hayes (White Plains), 120-08
Softball
Alexandria takes two: Alexandria’s softball team won twice in the White Plains Invitational on Friday, beating Ranburne 9-1 and Handley 4-0 to improve to 16-2.
Both were time-limit games.
Pressley Slaton got the win against Ranburne, allowing one hit, one earned run and four walks with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Rylee Gattis allowed one hit and one walk in three innings against Handley, striking out 10 of the 12 batters she faced. She also went 1-for-1 with a double and added an RBI in the Ranburne game.
Alexandria’s other top performers against Ranburne:
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-3, triple, run, two RBIs.
—Christian Hess, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-1, two runs.
—Deja Bowie, 2-for-2, home run, two runs, two RBIs.
Alexandria’s other top performers against Handley:
—Cockrell, 1-for-2, run.
—Addie Jennings, 2-for-2, home run, run, four RBIs.
Pleasant Valley sweeps: Also in the White Plains Invitational, Pleasant Valley beat Collinsville 6-1 and Cleburne County 2-0 to improve to 10-5-1 on the season.
Haylie Lee and Morgan Blohm combined to pitch a three-hitter in four innings against Cleburne County. Lee worked the first 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits with a strikeout and a walk. She also went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Against Collinsville, Lily Henry allowed one earned run and six hits in four innings of work with three strikeouts. She also went 1-for-2 with an RBI two give her two RBIs on the night.
The Raiders' other top performers against Cleburne County:
—Madyson Cromer, 1-for-2, double, run.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2.
The Raiders' other top performers against Collinsville:
—Taylor Nix, 2-for-3, double, run.
—Macey Roper, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
—Haynes, 1-for-2, run.
—Gracee Ward, 1-for-1, two runs.
—Kaydence Griffin, 1-for-2, run.
Soccer
Jacksonville 3, Faith Christian 0: At Jacksonville, the Golden Eagles got goals from Emma Easterling, Olivia King and Carly Henry. Easterling and Sarah Sloughfy each had an assist. Goalkeeper Alexis Johnson recorded the shutout.
Baseball
Faith Christian 10, Victory Christian 7: Colton Pahman went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and pitched a complete game for the Lions, striking out three batters and giving up eight hits and three walks.
Faith committed nine errors, and none of Victory's runs were earned.
—Alexzander Almanza, 1-for-2, home run, run, two RBIs.
—Jacques Prater, 1-for-1, double, two runs, RBI.
—Brodie Dodson, 1-for-3, double, three runs.
—Brady Whitworth, 1-for-4, run, RBI.
—Will Smith, 1-for-3, RBI.
Pell City 5, Piedmont 2: Jake Austin went 2-for-4 and drove in both Piedmont runs. Other top performers for the Bulldogs:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, stolen base; pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits, no walks and one earned run with one strikeout.
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-4, run.
—McClane Mohon: 1-for-2.
—Brodey Brothers, 1-for-3.