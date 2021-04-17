Prep roundup: White Plains clinches area soccer title

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains’ 3-year-old soccer program has its first area title and playoff berth.
The Wildcats’ 3-0 victory over Jacksonville on Thursday in combination with Jacksonville’s victory over Lincoln left White Plains on top in 4A/5A Area 10 with a 12-2-1 record and 5-1 in area play.
In White Plains’ victory over Jacksonville, the Wildcats got a goal apiece from Andrew Hill, Layton Cheatwood and Griffin Wilburn, who also dished out two assists. Goalie Hugo Mondragon finished with three saves in the shutout.
White Plains will finish the regular season at Weaver on Monday. The Wildcats will likely play their yet-undetermined playoff opponent Thursday at Choccolocco Park.
Baseball
Wellborn sweeps: Wellborn (10-13) finished its season by sweeping its 3A, Area 9 series against Wellborn on Friday and Saturday, winning 7-1 on Friday then 10-5 and 12-2 on Saturday.
Wellborn’s top performers in Friday’s game:
—Joseph Wyatt, pitched complete game, allowing seven hits, one run and one walk with seven strikeouts.
—Brayden Dempsey, 2-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Brennan Talley, 3-for-4, one RBI.
—Will Waldrop, 2-for-3, two runs.
Weaver’s top performer from Friday’s game:
—Devin Anderson, 3-for-3, two runs.
Wellborn’s top performers in Saturday’s first game:
—Talley, pitched complete game, allowing six hits, five runs, one walk with 11 strikeouts; also drove in two runs.
—Kaden Goodwin, 3-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs.
—Joseph Wyatt, double.
Weaver’s top performers in Saturday’s first game:
—Christian Marturello, 2-for-3, one run, three RBIs.
Wellborn’s top performers in Saturday’s second game:
—Jett Smith, pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, two runs and two walks with 11 strikeouts; also hit a double and scored three runs.
—Dempsey, 2-for-3, double, three runs, three RBIs.
—Goodwin, 3-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Wyatt 2-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Colby Boyd, walkoff single to score Will Waldrop.
—Evan Hafley, 1-for-3.
Weaver’s top performers in Saturday’s second game:
—Chandler Saeger, 2-for-3, triple, one run.
—Anderson, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.
Softball
Pleasant Valley sweeps: Pleasant Valley swept two games today in Alexandria’s round robin Saturday, beating Alexandria 13-1 in five innings and Pell City 8-2.
The Lady Raiders improved to 25-12, and pitcher Leah Patterson picked up her 20th win, versus Alexandria, allowing three hits, one earned run and no walks with seven strikeouts. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers against Alexandria:
—Rylee Haynes, 3-for-3, double, three runs, one RBI.
—Ava Boozer, 1-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-3, double, one run, five RBIs.
—Lily Henry, 3-for-4, home run, two runs, four RBIs.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Pell City:
—Boozer, 2-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Bailey Harris, 2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, one RBI.
—Cromer, 3-for-4, two doubles, four RBIs.
—Henry, 2-for-4, one run.
—Macey Roper, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
—Morgan Blohm, 2-for-4.
Piedmont 8, Pell City 6: Playing in Alexandria’s round robin, Cayla Brothers and Grace Epperson homered to lead 3A Piedmont past 6A Pell City.
Brothers was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, and Epperson was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Epperson also hit a double.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Emily Farmer, 3-for-3, one RBI; also pitched of an inning of relief, allowing no hits or walks.
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-3, one run.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Savannah Smith, pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits, three earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
Jacksonville splits: Jacksonville beat Weaver 5-1 and lost to Ranburne 7-5 in Saturday’s action in the Randolph County Lady Tiger Classic.
Jacksonville’s top performers against Weaver:
—Anna Seeger, 2-for-3.
—Libby Strain, 2-for-3, double.
—Brenna Stone, 2-for-2, two doubles.
—Ella Sanders, 2-for-2, double, home run.
—Kaitlyn Hamm, pitched with three strikeouts.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Kinley Marvasty, 1-for-3.
—Tiana Lawrence, 1-for-3, one run.
—Haley Homesley, 1-for-1.
—Hannah Hise, 1-for-3.
Jacksonville’s top performers against Ranburne:
—Seeger, 2-for-3.
—Stone, 2-for-2, triple.
—Lexie Callahan, 3-for-3, home run, double.
—Hamm, pitched with three strikeouts.