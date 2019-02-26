MONTGOMERY — White Plains’ boys golf team came back from eight shots back on the final day to win the prestigious Blue-Gray Invitational at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.
The Wildcats shot 320-308 (628) to beat Enterprise by one stroke and prevail over a 24-team field in the tournament’s 30th year.
White Plains entered the second day in third place, behind Enterprise and four shots back of second-place Huntsville.
“It wasn’t near as windy, so we just talked about being aggressive, and the kids responded well,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “It’s quite an honor to represent your school in this tournament, and to win it is a big deal.”
All of White Plains’ individual golfers finished between 11th and 20th:
—Wesley Jenkins, 82-73 (155)
—Andrew Miller, 82-74 (156)
—Kenny Okins, 76-81 (157)
—Gavin Burrage, 80-80 (160)
—Gage Miller, 84-81 (165)
Baseball
Weaver 5-2, Jax 4-9: Weaver and Jacksonville split a doubleheader on Tuesday, with Weaver winning the opener 5-4 and Jacksonville the nightcap 9-2.
Weaver had 12 hits in the first game. The Bearcats’ top performers:
—Jadon Calhoun, 5 2/3 innings pitched, five strikeouts, three walks; 2-for-4, RBI double
—Dylan Deloach, two hits
—Elijah Smith, two hits
—Hayden Dothard, two hits
—Colby Thompson, 1 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, RBI single
Jacksonville had 10 hits in the first game. Top performers:
—Brandon Breeding, two hits
—Dalton McElroy, two hits
—Brandon Charping, two hits
Jacksonville had 12 hits in the second game. Top performers:
—Joshua Joiner, two hits
—Dylan Murphy, two hits
—Charping, two hits
—Breeding, two hits
Weaver’s top performers:
—Austin Bryant, 4 2/3 innings pitched, seven runs allowed and 10 hits, five strikeouts
—Thompson, 1 1/3 innings pitched, two strikeouts
—Taylor Thompson, 2-for-4
—Ethan Moncus, 2-for-4
Saks 12, Jacksonville Christian 2: At Saks, the Wildcats opened with a five-inning victory, scoring three runs in the first and nine in the second. Starter and winner Jaylen Childs worked two innings and had six strikeouts without surrendering a hit. At the plate, Childs had two home runs and knocked in five runs. Saks (1-0) hosts Ragland in a single varsity game today at 3:30 p.m.
Other top performers for Saks:
—Hunter McLeod, double, single, three RBIs
—Ricky Garrett, single, two RBIs
—Caleb Ogle, two waks, hit by pitch, two runs
—Jamarius Billingsley, two walks, two runs
Top performers for JCA:
—Nash Messer, double, one run
—Jonathan Carter, single
—Jarrett Kilgore, one run
Cleburne County 9, Ohatchee 7: At Heflin on Tuesday, the Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 7-3 deficit. Hunter Cavender and Devin Hicks each drove in two runs then Reese Morrison’s ground ball broke a 7-7 deadlock. Cleburne County hosts Piedmont on Friday.
Top performers for Cleburne County:
—Hicks, two hits, three RBIs
—Rustin Roberts, two hits
—Noah Lindsey, winning pitcher in relief
—Morrison, three stolen bases, save
Top performer for Ohatchee:
—Larry Noah, two hits, two RBIs
Alexandria 9, Piedmont 2: At Piedmont, Alexandria beat Piedmont for the second day in a row Tuesday. Top performers for Alexandria:
—Dylan DiGangi, winning pitcher, 3 1/3 innings pitched, two hits, six strikeouts
—Cade Shaddix, double
—Jacob McCulley, double, two RBIs
—Layton Ellison, double, two RBIs
Alexandria 3, Piedmont 1: On Monday at Alexandria, Jalen Borders and Landon Comer combined to throw a no-hitter. Borders struck out three batters in 3 1/3 innings, and Comer had six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Ellison, double
—Shaddix, double