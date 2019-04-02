White Plains_Spain Park sb_002 tp.jpg

White Plains' Savannah White reacts to scoring a run during the Oxford Spring Sting softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Tuesday, she hit two home runs and a triple against Cherokee County. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Savannah White went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and four RBIs to lead White Plains’ softball team to a 15-0 rout of 4A, Area 10 rival Cherokee County. She hit home runs in the first and fourth innings and a triple in the second.

The Wildcats improved to 18-4 overall, 4-0 in area play.

—Emma Jones, 3-for-4, double

—Hannah Fortenberry, pitched three innings of one-hit ball

—Kaylee Johnson, 1-for-1, one RBI

—Camden Wilson, 1-for-2, one RBI

—Graci Surrett, 2-for-3

—Callyn Martin, 1-for-3, one RBI

Oxford 3, Albertville 2: Emily Thrasher pitched a complete-game, striking out five batters and allowing one earned run as Oxford improved to 13-7 and clinched the area title and the right to host the area tournament.

Thrasher also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and scored a run.

Oxford’s other top performers:

—Sarah Howell, 2-for-4, one run

—Cohlee Boone, one RBI

—Eilee Sparks, 2-for-2, one run

Pleasant Valley 11, Piedmont 4: Lindsey Pritchett went 5-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs to lead Pleasant Valley (17-6), which remained unbeaten (4-0) in 3A, Area 11 play. Piedmont is 12-9, 6-1. Pritchett had two triples.

Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:

—Savannah Williams, 4-for-5, triple, one run, one RBI

—Bailey Harris, double, 2-for-5, one RBI

—Chandler Dorsett, 1-for-5, one run

—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI

—Krystal Brown, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI

—Julianna Ballew, 3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs

Piedmont’s top performers:

—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, double; pitched seven innings with four strikeouts

—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-1, double, one run, one RBI

—Savannah Smith, 1-for-2, one RBI

—Kenzie Tolbert, 2-for-4

Alexandria 8, Southside 4: At Alexandria, Kodie Williams went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs as Alexandria won in 5A, Area 12 play. If the Valley Cubs (12-7) win at Southside today, they will clinch the right to host the area tournament.

Alexandria’s other top performers:

—Mattie Wade, 2-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI

—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI

—Maggie Phillips, 1-for-4, one RBI; pitched seven innings, allowed five hits, no earned runs and six walks with eight strikeouts

—Lanie Dreyer, 1-for-3, one run

—Logan Irwin, 1-for-4, one RBI

—Addison Jennings, 2-for-3, two doubles, one run, one RBI

Baseball

Oxford 5, Fort Payne 0: Jarin Turner pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts, and Oxford took the first game of its 6A, Area 13 series against Fort Payne on Tuesday.

Oxford improved to 17-7 overall, 3-0 in area, clinching a playoff spot. The Yellow Jackets can clinch the area title by winning one of two games against Fort Payne on Thursday at Choccolocco Park

Oxford’s other top performers:

—Chadd Adams, 3-for-3, triple, double, one run, two RBIs

—Trey Mooney, 2-for-3, two RBIs

—Jake Spivey, 1-for-4, double

Piedmont 10, Saks 5: Bryce Walter struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run in five innings, and went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run as Piedmont won in 3A, Area 9 play. The Bulldogs improved to 21-5 overall.

Other top performers for Piedmont:

—Brant Deerman, 1-for-3, triple, two runs

—Mason Mohon, 2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs

—Jack Hayes, 1-for-2, one RBI

—Sean Smith, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs

—Nick Johnson, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs

Saks’ top performers:

—Rickey Garrett, 1-for-4, one run

—Jaylen Childs, 1-for-3, double, one run

—Connor Martin, one RBI

—Mason McLeod, 1-for-4, one RBI

Weaver 21, Pleasant Valley 4: At Pleasant Valley, Weaver exploded for 21 runs in a 3A, Area 9 play. The Bearcats improved to 9-8 overall, 2-3 in area, and will play a doubleheader at Pleasant Valley on Thursday.

Weaver’s top performers:

—Austin Bryant, pitched seven innings, allowed seven hits and four runs with six strikeouts

—Dylan DeLoach, 3-for-5

—Drake Monroe, 3-for-5

—Taylor Thompson, 3-for-5, five RBIs, home run

—Colby Thompson, 4-for-5

—Jackson Williams 3-for-5

—Jadon Calhoun, 2-for-4

Top performers for Pleasant Valley:

—Dalton Page, 2-for-3

Ohatchee 14, Gaston 0: Grayson Alward threw a one-hitter, striking out three batters in five innings, to lead the Indians in 2A, Area 10 play. At the plate, he was 1-for-3 with a run.

Ohatchee improved to 8-11, 1-0 in area play. The Indians’ other top performers:

—Baylee Graham, 3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs

—Konnor Baswell, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs

—Colten Dover, 1-for-1, one RBI

—Larry Noah, 1-for-2, home run, two runs, three RBIs

—Josh Lipham, 2-for-2, two runs

—Cade Williamson, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs

Golf

White Plains wins: Led by Gage Miller as low medalist with a 3-under-par 68, White Plains boys won the Chesley Oaks Invitational on Tuesday. The Wildcats shot 292 with four under-80 scores:

—Andrew Miller, 74

—Gavin Burrage, 74

—Wesley Jenkins, 76

Soccer

Sacred Heart girls 2, Glencoe 0: Evelynn Beyerle recorded 12 saves, including a penalty-kick save, and Sacred Heart improved to 6-1 headed into this week’s Calhoun County tournament.

Sacred Heart’s other top performers:

—Angel Nguyen, one goal

—Abbie Vingers, one goal

