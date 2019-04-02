Savannah White went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and four RBIs to lead White Plains’ softball team to a 15-0 rout of 4A, Area 10 rival Cherokee County. She hit home runs in the first and fourth innings and a triple in the second.
The Wildcats improved to 18-4 overall, 4-0 in area play.
—Emma Jones, 3-for-4, double
—Hannah Fortenberry, pitched three innings of one-hit ball
—Kaylee Johnson, 1-for-1, one RBI
—Camden Wilson, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Graci Surrett, 2-for-3
—Callyn Martin, 1-for-3, one RBI
Oxford 3, Albertville 2: Emily Thrasher pitched a complete-game, striking out five batters and allowing one earned run as Oxford improved to 13-7 and clinched the area title and the right to host the area tournament.
Thrasher also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and scored a run.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Sarah Howell, 2-for-4, one run
—Cohlee Boone, one RBI
—Eilee Sparks, 2-for-2, one run
Pleasant Valley 11, Piedmont 4: Lindsey Pritchett went 5-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs to lead Pleasant Valley (17-6), which remained unbeaten (4-0) in 3A, Area 11 play. Piedmont is 12-9, 6-1. Pritchett had two triples.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Savannah Williams, 4-for-5, triple, one run, one RBI
—Bailey Harris, double, 2-for-5, one RBI
—Chandler Dorsett, 1-for-5, one run
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Krystal Brown, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI
—Julianna Ballew, 3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, double; pitched seven innings with four strikeouts
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-1, double, one run, one RBI
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Kenzie Tolbert, 2-for-4
Alexandria 8, Southside 4: At Alexandria, Kodie Williams went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs as Alexandria won in 5A, Area 12 play. If the Valley Cubs (12-7) win at Southside today, they will clinch the right to host the area tournament.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Mattie Wade, 2-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI
—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI
—Maggie Phillips, 1-for-4, one RBI; pitched seven innings, allowed five hits, no earned runs and six walks with eight strikeouts
—Lanie Dreyer, 1-for-3, one run
—Logan Irwin, 1-for-4, one RBI
—Addison Jennings, 2-for-3, two doubles, one run, one RBI
Baseball
Oxford 5, Fort Payne 0: Jarin Turner pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts, and Oxford took the first game of its 6A, Area 13 series against Fort Payne on Tuesday.
Oxford improved to 17-7 overall, 3-0 in area, clinching a playoff spot. The Yellow Jackets can clinch the area title by winning one of two games against Fort Payne on Thursday at Choccolocco Park
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Chadd Adams, 3-for-3, triple, double, one run, two RBIs
—Trey Mooney, 2-for-3, two RBIs
—Jake Spivey, 1-for-4, double
Piedmont 10, Saks 5: Bryce Walter struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run in five innings, and went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run as Piedmont won in 3A, Area 9 play. The Bulldogs improved to 21-5 overall.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Brant Deerman, 1-for-3, triple, two runs
—Mason Mohon, 2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Sean Smith, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs
—Nick Johnson, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs
Saks’ top performers:
—Rickey Garrett, 1-for-4, one run
—Jaylen Childs, 1-for-3, double, one run
—Connor Martin, one RBI
—Mason McLeod, 1-for-4, one RBI
Weaver 21, Pleasant Valley 4: At Pleasant Valley, Weaver exploded for 21 runs in a 3A, Area 9 play. The Bearcats improved to 9-8 overall, 2-3 in area, and will play a doubleheader at Pleasant Valley on Thursday.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Austin Bryant, pitched seven innings, allowed seven hits and four runs with six strikeouts
—Dylan DeLoach, 3-for-5
—Drake Monroe, 3-for-5
—Taylor Thompson, 3-for-5, five RBIs, home run
—Colby Thompson, 4-for-5
—Jackson Williams 3-for-5
—Jadon Calhoun, 2-for-4
Top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Dalton Page, 2-for-3
Ohatchee 14, Gaston 0: Grayson Alward threw a one-hitter, striking out three batters in five innings, to lead the Indians in 2A, Area 10 play. At the plate, he was 1-for-3 with a run.
Ohatchee improved to 8-11, 1-0 in area play. The Indians’ other top performers:
—Baylee Graham, 3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs
—Konnor Baswell, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs
—Colten Dover, 1-for-1, one RBI
—Larry Noah, 1-for-2, home run, two runs, three RBIs
—Josh Lipham, 2-for-2, two runs
—Cade Williamson, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs
Golf
White Plains wins: Led by Gage Miller as low medalist with a 3-under-par 68, White Plains boys won the Chesley Oaks Invitational on Tuesday. The Wildcats shot 292 with four under-80 scores:
—Andrew Miller, 74
—Gavin Burrage, 74
—Wesley Jenkins, 76
Soccer
Sacred Heart girls 2, Glencoe 0: Evelynn Beyerle recorded 12 saves, including a penalty-kick save, and Sacred Heart improved to 6-1 headed into this week’s Calhoun County tournament.
Sacred Heart’s other top performers:
—Angel Nguyen, one goal
—Abbie Vingers, one goal