Prep roundup: West triples up on doubles as Alexandria tops PV

ALEXANDRIA — Austin West hit three doubles and drove in two runs to lead Alexandria’s baseball team to a 7-3 victory over Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.
West went 3-for-4 on the day.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
— Sam Wade, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI.
— Aaron Johnson, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.
— Deshaun Foster, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
— Wesley Wright, pitched five innings, allowed two hits, one walk and no runs with four strikeouts.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
— Jack Ponder, 1-for-3, one run.
— Dalton McElroy, 2-for-3, one run.
— Pelham Parris, one RBI.
— Garrett Cranmer, 1-for3, one run, one RBI.