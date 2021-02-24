You have permission to edit this article.
Prep roundup: West triples up on doubles as Alexandria tops PV

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Austin West hit three doubles and drove in two runs to lead Alexandria’s baseball team to a 7-3 victory over Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.

West went 3-for-4 on the day.

Other top performers for Alexandria:

— Sam Wade, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI.

— Aaron Johnson, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.

— Deshaun Foster, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.

— Wesley Wright, pitched five innings, allowed two hits, one walk and no runs with four strikeouts.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers:

— Jack Ponder, 1-for-3, one run.

— Dalton McElroy, 2-for-3, one run.

— Pelham Parris, one RBI.

— Garrett Cranmer, 1-for3, one run, one RBI.

