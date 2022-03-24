Prep roundup: Weaver downs Woodland in softball; Piedmont baseball rolls to win

Weaver’s softball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to take down Class 1A No. 8 Woodland, 5-4, on Thursday.
Sydney Bitzer, Peyton Marvasty and Alana Cooper all had two-hit games for the Bearcats. Bitzer was 2-for-3 and scored one run, and Marvasty and Cooper both finished 2-for-4.
McKenzie McCormick led Woodland with a home run, double, two runs, two RBIs and one stolen base.
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Madison Atchley, 1-for-4, two RBIs.
—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Jadyn Smith, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Tiana Lawrence, two runs.
—Kynlee Fulmer, winning pitcher, allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings, struck out seven; 1-for-4 at the plate.
Baseball
Piedmont 10, Prattville Christian 0: McCalne Mohon went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to a five-inning victory.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-1, triple, two runs, one RBI, one stolen base.
—Jack Tolbert, 1-for-3, two RBIs.
—Ridge Fagan, 1-for-1, one run.
—Sloan Smith, 1-for-1, two runs.
—Jake Austin, two RBIs.
—Max Hanson, one run, one stolen base.
—Jack Hayes, winning pitcher, allowed no runs on two hits and a walk over four innings, struck out two.
—Noah Reedy, two runs, one stolen base; pitched the final inning, allowing no runs, hits or walks.