Chase Vinson and Kobe Messer each poured in 21 points to lead Jacksonville Christian to a 79-31 win over Gaston on Tuesday.
The Thunder will play at Gaylesville on Thursday.
JCA’s top performers:
—Vinson, 21 points, 15 rebounds, three steals
—Brady Shaddix, seven points, three rebounds, three assists
—Eli Fair, seven points
—Nash Messer, 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists
—Kobe Messer, 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists
—Jonathan Carter, two points, six rebounds
—Tanner Wilson, seven points, three rebounds, three assists
—Tavian Alexander, three points, six rebounds
Girls
Faith Christian 42, Gaylesville 35: Babat Aremu and Sydnee Johnson each had 14 points to pace Faith Christian in its season opener.
The Lions will play at Woodland on Thursday.
Jacksonville Christian 40, Gaston 31: Kylie Cupp had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists to pace JCA, which visits Gaylesville on Thursday.
JCA’s top performers:
—Rebekah Carter, eight points, 10 rebounds
—Mia Morales, seven points, four steals
—Karli Barnwell, seven points
—Elizabeth Goss, four points, six rebounds