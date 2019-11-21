White Plains made 15 shots from 3-point range as the Wildcats beat Pleasant Valley 85-46.
White Plains led 45-24 at halftime and 75-43 by the end of the third period. The Wildcats (2-0) will host Fort Payne on Friday.
White Plains' top performers:
—Jacob Wheeler, 20 points,
—Brody Baker, 12 points
—Quin Wilson, 12 points
—Landon Senciboy, 10 points
Pleasant Valley's top performer:
—Coleman Haynes, 15 points
Jacksonville Christian 75, Gaston 30: JCA built a 45-14 advantage by halftime and cruised from there.
The Thunder (4-0) will visit Alabama School for the Deaf on Friday.
JCA's top performers:
—Chase Vinson, 21 points, 15 rebounds, three steals
—Brady Shaddix, 11 points, four assists, four steals
—Eli Fair, six points, five steals
—Nash Messer, four points, four rebounds, four assists
—Kobe Messer, 17 points, 13 rebounds
—Jonathan Carter, seven points, four rebounds
—Tavian Alexander, eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists
Girls
White Plains 53, Pleasant Valley 37: White Plains improved to 2-0 with a win over Pleasant Valley.
White Plains' top performers:
—Callyn Martin, 13 points, three 3-pointers
—Angel Bozarth, 13 points, three 3-pointers
—Lily Ponder, 10 points
Pleasant Valley's top performers:
—Rylee Haynes, 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter
—Emma Hood, nine points
—Karmyn Sparks, seven points
Woodland 56, Faith Christian 35: Woodland led 28-23 at halftime on its way to a win over Faith Christian (1-1).
Faith Christian's top performers:
—Ari Arevalo, eight points
—Sydnee Johnson, seven points
—BabaT Aremu, 10 points
Woodland's top performers:
—Kenslie Simpson, 19 points
—Leah Williamson, 12 points, including eight in the fourth period
—Jaeden Herring, eight points
Jacksonville Christian 57, Gaylesville 20: Rebekah Carter had 14 points to lead JCA, which visits Alabama School for the Deaf on Friday.
JCA's top performers:
—Rebekah Carter, 14 points
—Kylie Cupp, 13 points
—Mia Morales, 13 points, five steals
—Karli Barnwell, eight points, five steals
—Kara Grace, four points