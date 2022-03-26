Prep roundup: Tittle's bat, arm lead Ohatchee to victory

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. — Carson TIttle had a big day at the plate and on the mound to lead Ohatchee to a 7-6 victory over East Robertson in the first of the Indians’ two games in Tennessee on Saturday.
At the plate, Tittle went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs. He also pitched six innings, allowing sis hits, three earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
Ohatchee also got a home run and two RBIs from Justin Powell.
Other top performers for the Indians (7-9):
—Jake Roberts, 2-for-4, two runs, RBI.
—Brent Honaker, struck out three batters while allowing one unearned run and a walk in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
—Jake Roberson, 1-for-3, run; closed the game, retiring the only batter he face in relief.
Oxford splits: In Spring Experience action at Choccolocco Park on Saturday, Oxford lost to Staley (Mo.) 8-4 and beat Grove City (Ohio) 14-10.
Miguel Mitchell’s three-run home run was the highlight against Staley. Also, Hayes Harrison and Caleb Thomas had two hits apiece.
Top performers for Oxford (19-5) against Grove City:
—Sam Robertson, 2-for-5, double, two runs.
—Harrison, 2-for-5, double, two runs.
—Johnson, 2-for-4, two runs; pitched two scoreless innings of relief with no hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
—Brayden Kellum, 2-for-3, run, RBI.
—Chance Griner, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.
—Tide Gann, 2-for-2, run, two RBIs.
—Thomas, 2-for-4, double, three RBIs.
—Mitchell, 3-for-4, triple, double, two runs, two RBIs.