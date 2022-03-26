 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Tittle's bat, arm lead Ohatchee to victory

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. — Carson TIttle had a big day at the plate and on the mound to lead Ohatchee to a 7-6 victory over East Robertson in the first of the Indians’ two games in Tennessee on Saturday.

At the plate, Tittle went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs. He also pitched six innings, allowing sis hits, three earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.

Ohatchee also got a home run and two RBIs from Justin Powell.

Other top performers for the Indians (7-9):

—Jake Roberts, 2-for-4, two runs, RBI.

—Brent Honaker, struck out three batters while allowing one unearned run and a walk in two-thirds of an inning of relief.

—Jake Roberson, 1-for-3, run; closed the game, retiring the only batter he face in relief.

Oxford splits: In Spring Experience action at Choccolocco Park on Saturday, Oxford lost to Staley (Mo.)  8-4 and beat Grove City (Ohio) 14-10.

Miguel Mitchell’s three-run home run was the highlight against Staley. Also, Hayes Harrison and Caleb Thomas had two hits apiece.

Top performers for Oxford (19-5) against Grove City:

—Sam Robertson, 2-for-5, double, two runs. 

—Harrison, 2-for-5, double, two runs.

—Johnson, 2-for-4, two runs; pitched two scoreless innings of relief with no hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

—Brayden Kellum, 2-for-3, run, RBI.

—Chance Griner, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.

—Tide Gann, 2-for-2, run, two RBIs.

—Thomas, 2-for-4, double, three RBIs.

—Mitchell, 3-for-4, triple, double, two runs, two RBIs.

