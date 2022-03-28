Prep roundup: Tims-Becerra homers twice as Oxford softball wins

LINCOLN — Emma Tims-Becerra homered twice and drove in five runs to lead Oxford’s softball team to a 15-7 victory over Lincoln on Monday.
She also scored five runs.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Ashlyn Burns, 3-for-6, double, two runs, three RBIs.
—Matti Sprayberry, 3-for-4, double, two runs, RBI.
—Adajiah Wilson, 2-for-5, double, run, RBI.
—Kylie Kiker, 3-for-4, run.
—Berkley Mooney, 2-for-4, three runs, two RBIs.
—Kaelyn Crossley, 3-for-5, run, three RBIs.
Weaver 16, Saks 1: Tiana Lawrence homered, and Peyton Marvasty drove in four runs to lead Weaver. Lawrence went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs on the day, and Marvasty went 3-for-4 with a double and a run.
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Sydney Bitzer, three runs.
—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.
—Madison Atchley, 2-for-3, run, RBI.
—Hannah Hise, 1-for-3, run; pitched four innings, allowing three hits, no earned runs or walks with two strikeouts.
—Jadyn Smith, 1-for-2, two runs.
—Alana Cooper, 1-for-1, double, three runs, two RBIs.
—Kynlee Fulmer, 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Top performers for Saks:
—Raina Zackery, 1-for-2, double.
—Mikayla Wilson,1-for-2, double, RBI.