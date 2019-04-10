Colby Thompson and Jackson Williams each went 3-for-4 to lead Weaver to a 9-4 win over Saks in 3A, Area 11 action Wednesday. Thompson combined with Jadon Calhoun and Drake Monroe to hold Saks to four runs.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Thompson, 3-for-4, pitched 2 2/3 innings with two strikeouts
—Williams, 3-for-4, two RBIs
—Calhoun, 1-for-5, home run; pitched 1 2/3 innings, two strikeouts
—Monroe, winning pitcher, four innings, two strikeouts
Saks’ top performers:
—Jaylen Childs, 2-for-3
—Taylor Fields, 3-for-4
Tennis
Donoho sweeps Westbrook Christian: Donoho honored seniors Gray Hanley, Harrison Han, Rhett Rigsby and Reese McWhorter on Tuesday before taking care of business on the court.
Both the boys and girls teams came away with clean sweeps.
Cooper Montgomery and Jack Ballard won their singles matches 8-0. Han and Hanley picked up 8-1 victories, and Rigsby won 8-4. McWhorter won by forfeit.
In doubles, the team of Montgomery and Hanley won 8-6. Han and Rigsby won 8-2. Ballard and McWhorter earned a win by forfeit.
On the girls side, Claire Hillman and Mary Marshall Perry each won their singles matches 8-1. Virginia Hutto won 8-0, and Claire Walker 8-2. Emma Wieder scored an 8-5 victory, and Lily Grace Draper won by forfeit.
In doubles, Wiedmer and Hutto won 9-8, Hillman and Draper 8-0 and Walker and Perry 8-1.