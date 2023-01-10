Prep roundup: Spring Garden moves to 19-0 after win over Class 6A Oxford

Spring Garden remained undefeated with a 56-46 victory Monday over visiting Oxford, a Class 6A school.
The 1A Panthers are now 19-0 despite having played just four home games. The Yellow Jackets stayed close early. Spring Garden led just 16-14 after one quarter as Xai Whitfield scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the first period for Oxford. Whitfield did not score again until the fourth quarter.
After three quarters, Spring Garden held a 40-30 advantage. Each team tallied 16 points in the fourth.
Sophomore point guard Ace Austin had a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists for the Panthers. She added six steals and seven assists. Chloe Rule finished with a 6-for-6 game from inside the 3-point line and had one free throw for 13 points. She also grabbed five rebounds and made three steals.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Kayley Kirk, nine points
—Maggie Jarrett, eight points, three assists, three rebounds
—Libby Brown, five points, two rebounds
Other top performers for Oxford
—JaMea Gaston, nine points, three 3-point field goals
—Kaylen Kenney, eight points, three 2-point baskets, 2 of 2 free throws
