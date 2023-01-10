 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Spring Garden moves to 19-0 after win over Class 6A Oxford

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Spring Garden remained undefeated with a 56-46 victory Monday over visiting Oxford, a Class 6A school.

The 1A Panthers are now 19-0 despite having played just four home games. The Yellow Jackets stayed close early. Spring Garden led just 16-14 after one quarter as Xai Whitfield scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the first period for Oxford. Whitfield did not score again until the fourth quarter.

