Jake Spivey went 3-for-4 and drove in six runs to lead Oxford to a 17-4 victory over Grove City (Ohio) in an Oxford Spring Experience game played on Oxford’s Bud McCarty Field on Saturday.
It marked Oxford’s first varsity game on its campus field since April 13, 2015. The Yellow Jackets have played their home games at Choccolocco Park since.
Spivey’s day included a double.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Reese Howard, 2-for-2, three runs, one RBI
—Trey Higgins, 1-for-2, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Peyton Howard, 1-for-2, double, two runs, one RBI
—Chadd Adams, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Trey Mooney, 1-for-2, double, two RBIs; four scoreless innings pitched, four hits and one walk allowed, five strikeouts
Piedmont 14, Westbrook Christian 11: Sean Smith hit a grand slam, his third home run in as many days, and Piedmont had a big day at the plate against Westbrook Christian.
Smith, who also homered against Pleasant Valley on Thursday and Ohatchee on Friday, finished 1-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs.
Piedmont improved to 15-4 headed into spring break.
Other top performers for the Bulldogs:
—T.J. Fairs, 3-for-5, two runs
—Brant Deerman, 1-for-3, two runs
—Mason Mohon, 3-for-3, double, sacrifice bunt, two runs, four RBIs
—Austin Estes, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI