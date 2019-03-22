Sean Smith hit a game-ending home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, his second home run in as many days, and Piedmont edged Ohatchee in high school baseball Friday.
The Bulldogs improved to 14-4 overall headed into spring break. Ohatchee is 9-6.
Top performers for Piedmont:
—Mason Mohon, 2-for-4, home run, double, one run, one RBI, pitched two scoreless innings in relief
—Smith, 1-for-3, home run, one run, one RBI, pitched three scoreless innings in relief
—Bryce Walter, 1-for-1, one RBI
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Baylee Graham, 2-for-4, double, one run
—Konnor Baswell, 2-for-3, pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowed one earned run, four walks and three hits with two strikeouts
—Larry Noah, 2-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs, 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowed four hits and no walks, one earned run, one strikeout
—Grayson Alward, 3-for-4, double, two RBIs
—Zachary Williamson, 1-for-3, one run
Alexandria 12, Gadsden City 11: At Alexandria, starting pitcher Brennan Brown picked up both a win and a save.
The Valley Cubs built an early 10-0 lead in support of Brown who left the mound with the lead then re-entered when the Titans threatened to take the lead. Gadsden City narrowed the Valley Cubs’ advantage to 10-8 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mitch Welch doubled in the sixth to make it 12-8 Alexandria. The Titans scored three unearned runs in the seventh. In total, Brown worked 5 1/3 innings, allowed five hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts. He also had a pair of singles and an RBI.
Top performers for Alexandria:
—Cade Shaddix, 2-for-3, home run, three RBIs
—Noah Primm, 2-for-4, triple, one RBI
—Jalen Borders, grand slam home run, four RBIs
—Mitch Welch, double, two RBIs
—Ryan Taylor, double, one RBI
Thursday baseball
Alexandria 2-7, Etowah 7-6: Alexandria split an 5A, Area 12 doubleheader with Etowah and stands at 1-2 in area play.
Alexandria’s top performers on the day:
—Primm, 5-for-9, single, two doubles, triple, three RBIs
—Layton Ellison, 5-for-8, two doubles
—Taylor Thompson, 1-for-1, one RBI in first game
—Brown, two RBIs in second game
—Welch, winning pitcher in second game
Softball
Alexandria 4, Hueytown 3: Alexandria scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings to edge Hueytown in the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament on Friday. The Valley Cubs finished with 10 hits over five innings.
Alexandria improved to 6-2 on the season and will continue tournament play today with a 9 a.m. matchup against Helena followed by a game against Saraland at noon.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Addison Jennings, 2-for-2, one RBI
—Mattie Wade, 1-for-2, one walk, one run
—Maggie Phillips, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Jordan Beason, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Logan Irwin, one run
—Lanie Dreyer, winning pitcher, five innings pitched, five hits, two walks, three runs (zero earned), five strikeouts
Tennis
Donoho boys 9, Pleasant Valley 0: The Falcons swept all nine matches, dropping only 10 games in singles and seven in doubles.
Donoho’s top performer:
—Cooper Montgomery swept No. 1 singles 8-0 and combined with Gray Hanley to win at No. 1 doubles 8-2.
Donoho girls 9, Pleasant Valley 0: Donoho lost only two games in singles and two in doubles. The Falcons swept all games at Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 singles and Nos. 1 and 2 doubles.
Donoho’s top performers:
—Emma Wiedmer swept No. 1 singles 8-0 and combined with Virginia Hutto to win at No. 1 doubles 8-0.
—Clair Hillman won 8-0 at No. 2 singles and combined with Lily Grace Draper to win 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.
