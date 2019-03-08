Kathleen Seals took a pass from Jenna Stremmel and hammered the ball into the net to lead Donoho to a 1-0 victory over Glencoe at home Friday night.
Donoho is 2-0 on the season and will be at Sacred Heart on Monday night in its next contest.
The Seals goal came with 33:38 to go in the second half, and the Falcons fought off several shot attempts by the Yellow Jackets, led by goalkeeper Maggie Wakefield.
“Glencoe was a very good defensive team,” Donoho coach Jay Jenkins said. “We made some adjustments at halftime that helped us control the game in the second half.”
Donoho boys 9, Glencoe 1: Grant Steed scored three first-half goals and Sailor Miao, Drew Williamson and Samuel Johnson added one each to open up a 6-0 halftime lead.
Williamson, Alex Chen and Nick Wright each added a second-half goal as the Donoho Falcons defeated Glencoe at home Friday night.
“We were a little suspect on defense a few times, but other than we played well and moved the ball well. Grant was excellent and is maturing as a scorer,” Donoho coach Matthew Wright said.
The Falcons (1-1) will be at Sacred Heart on Monday.
Golf
White Plains finished fourth out of 18 teams in the Glencoe Invitational at Silver Lakes with a score of 263. Spain Park won the tournament
Hanna Dyar carded an 81 to lead the Wildcats. Bailey Webb shot an 87 and Lexi Cunningham a 95.