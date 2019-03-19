WELLBORN — Jaylen Childs had himself a game against 3A, Area 9 rival Wellborn on Tuesday.
The senior and Troy football signee reminded everyone of his baseball roots, going 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in Saks’ 10-2 victory. His homer was a two-run shot in the sixth inning.
Childs also pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
Saks improved to 4-5 overall, 1-2 in Area 9. The Wildcats’ other top performers:
—Caleb Ogle, 1-for-5, three-run home run in fourth inning
—Daevon Larkins, 3-for-4, three runs
—Rickey Garrett, 1-for-2, three runs
Top performers for Wellborn (4-9, 2-6):
—Joseph Wyatt, 2-for-3
—Will Waldrop, 2-for-4
Pleasant Valley 3, Piedmont 2: Garrett Cranmer’s ground ball set off a scenario that led to the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Pleasant Valley beat Piedmont in 3A, Area 9 action.
An error on the ground ball allowed Ashton King to make it to third base. He rounded third aggressively, prompting a throw and error and allowing him to score.
Pleasant Valley upped to 8-5 overall, 5-1 area. Piedmont is 11-4, 2-1.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—King, 2-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs, stolen base.
—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, one run.
—Jackson Almaroad, 6 2/3 innings pitched, five hits and two walks allowed with two earned runs and six strikeouts.
—Tristen Salster, 1 1/3 innings pitched, no hits or runs, one walk.
Piedmont’s top performers
—Brant Deerman, 1-for-4, double, one RBI, stolen base.
—Nick Johnson, 1-for-3, double.
—T.J. Fairs, stolen base, one run.
—Logan Pruitt, 7 1/3 innings, five hits, no earned runs, nine strikeouts, two walks.
Etowah 3, Alexandria 2: William Hotalen struck out 10 batters and allowed two hits, finishing off a complete game as second-ranked Etowah beat Alexandria in 5A, Area 12 play at Alexandria.
Down 3-0 in the fifth inning, Alexandria scored twice. Mitch Welch singled with one out, and Jacob McCulley walked behind him. Welch advanced on two passed balls and a steal, and McCulley got a steal and benefited from a balk and passed ball to score.
Hotalen struck out Jared Ponder and Noah Primm to end the threat then worked through the meat of Alexandria’s order in the sixth and seventh innings, allowing Cade Shaddix’s infield single to lead off the sixth and walking Ryan Taylor to lead off the seventh.
A double play helped Etowah get out of the sixth.
Alexandria fell to 9-5, 0-1 area. Top performers for the Valley Cubs:
—Jalen Borders, 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowed three hits with 10 strikeouts.
—Landon Comer, 1 1/3 innings pitched, two strikeouts.
Weaver 11, Randolph County 0: Austin Bryant pitched a five-inning complete game for Weaver, allowing two hits and striking out seven batters. He also had two hits, including a double, with multiple RBIs.
Other top performers for Weaver (6-6):
—Drake Monroe, two triples, multiple RBIs.
—Taylor Thompson, double, single, multiple RBIs.
—Jadon Calhoun, multiple hits, RBIs.
—Elijan Smith, multiple hits, RBIs.
Oxford 4, Albertville 1: Trey Mooney and Jarin Turner combined to throw a two-hitter, and Oxford beat Albertville in 6A, Area 13 play.
Mooney worked 6⅔ innings, striking out nine batters while allowing two hits and one earned run and one walk. Turner came on to strike out the final batter.
Mooney also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and RBI.
Other top performers for Oxford (11-3, 1-0 Area 13):
—Peyton Howard, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Chadd Adams, 1-for-3, one run
—Dawson Winningham, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
Softball
Pleasant Valley 17, Weaver 0: The Raiders won in a game shortened to three innings because of the mercy rule.
Pleasant Valley is now 11-4, including 3-0 in Class 3A, Area 11. Leah Patterson picked up the win in two innings of work, striking out three and not allowing a hit or a walk. Madison Borders pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit or a walk.
The Raiders pounded out 14 hits. They’ll play at home against White Plains on Friday at 5 p.m. before leaving for the Gulf Coast Classic on Sunday.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 3-for-4, two runs
—Juliana Ballew, 1-for-3, two runs
—Savannah Williams, 2-for-2, two doubles, one walk, three runs, one RBI
—Cortney Williams, 2-for-2, one walk, three RBIs
—Bailey Harris, 1-for-1, two-run home run, three runs
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs
—Chandler Dorsett, 2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs
—Krystal Brown, 1-for-3, two RBIs
Oxford 14, Southside 7: Bailey Clark hit a grand slam home run, and Eilee Sparks went 4-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs to help Oxford handle Southside and improve to 11-7 overall, 2-0 in area play.
Oxford’s other top performers:
Sarah Howell, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI, four stolen bases.
Emily Thrasher, 2-for-3, one run, three RBIs; 3 1/3 innings pitched, no runs, one hit, eight strikeouts, save.
Takya Garrett, 2-for-3, two runs.
Keesheninna Titi, 1-for-3, two runs, one stolen base.
Ametria Wilson, 2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs, two stolen bases.
Tennis
Faith Christian boys 9, Victory Christian 0; Faith Christian girls 8, Victory Christian 1: At Pell City, Faith Christian’s boys and girls swept Victory Christian on Tuesday. Match scores:
Boys singles
—No. 1 Jac Myrick (Faith) def. Walker Tomlin, 8-1; No. 2 Josh Goode (Faith) def. Joe Wong, 9-7; No. 3 Brodie Yarbrough (Faith) def. Nathan Le, 8-2; No. 4 Billy Davenport (VC) def. Evan Miller, 8-2; No. 5 Eli Mitchell (Faith) def. Hayden Burch, 9-7; No. 6 Gavin Randall (Faith) def. William Wilson-Hueter, 8-5.
Boys doubles
—No. 1 Myrick-Mitchell (Faith) def. Walker-Wong, 8-6; No. 2 Goode-Yarbrough (Faith) def. Le-Davenport, 9-7; No. 3 Miller-Braden Stacks (Faith) def. Wilson Hueter-Burch, 8-8 (7-4).
Girls singles
—No. 1 Zana Christjohn (Faith) def. Mary Griffin, 8-0; No. 2 Sarah Jessica Christjohn (Faith) def. Lobbie Davenport, 8-0; No. 3 Kristin Covington (Faith) def. Riley Chasteen, 8-0; No. 4 Meagan Ford (Faith) def. Susie Weir, 8-0; No. 5 Dacey Dunaway (Faith) def. Kaylee Tunnell, 8-3; No. 6 Kassidy Nix (Faith) def. Ella Wydemon, 8-1.
Girls doubles
—No. 1 Christjohn-Christjohn (Faith) def. Griffin-Davenport, 8-1; No. 2 Covington-Ford (Faith) def. Chasteen-Weir, 8-2; No. 3 Dunaway-Nix (Faith) def. Wydemon-Tunnell, 8-1.