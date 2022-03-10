Prep roundup: Roper leads Pleasant Valley to win over Ohatchee

Macey Roper went 3-for-3 with a triple, double, two runs and four RBIs, and Pleasant Valley’s softball team beat Ohatchee 14-4 on Thursday at home.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-4, two runs, RBI.
—Lily Henry, 1-for-4, run, two RBIs; pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, and three walks with three strikeouts.
—Gracee Ward, 2-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Hailey Lee, 2-for-4, double, two runs, RBI.
—Morgan Blohm, scored three runs; pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowing one hit, no runs and no walks.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Ellie Carden, 1-for-4, run.
—Hannah Fitch, RBI.
—Alanah Fitch, 1-for-3, run.
—Whitney McGry, 2-for-2, RBI.
—Brylie Myer, RBI.
Alexandria 10, Lincoln 0: Rylee Gattis pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and her Alexandria teammates gave her a short day with a 10-0 victory over Lincoln in five innings in area play Thursday.
She threw 45 strikes in 61 pitches and faced 18 batters, three above minimum.
Other top performers for Alexandria (14-2), which starts play in the White Plains Invitational on Friday at 3:30 p.m.:
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-3, run.
—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-4, three doubles, three runs, RBI.
—Chloe Gattis, 3-for-3, double, two RBIs.
—Addie Jennings, three runs.
—Christian Hess, RBI.
—Deja Bowie, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
Piedmont 7, Weaver 0: Piedmont’s Savannah Smith pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. She also went 1-for-4 and scored a run.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs.
—Emily Farmer, 3-for-4, two RBIs.
—Emma Grace Todd, 1-for-5, run, RBI.
—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-1, run, RBI.
—Cacey Brothers, 3-for-4, double, two runs, RBI.
Weaver’s top performer:
—Peyton Marvasty, 1-for-2, double.
Baseball
Jacksonville 13, Glencoe 2: Visiting Jacksonville sent 10 hitters to the plate in the top of the first inning and five of them scored, starting the Golden Eagles on their way to a win over Glencoe. Jacksonville (3-4) had 13 hits and took advantage of five Glencoe errors.
Shortstop Jae-Taj Morris opened the game with a double and scored on a single by starting pitcher Kody Willingham. Catcher Tito Canales then doubled to send Willingham home.
Canales scored when Grant Patterson reached on an error. Patterson and designated hitter-third baseman Jim Ogle, who singled, each scored on additional Glencoe errors in the first.
Morris was 3-for-5. His fourth-inning double scored Ryan Mitchell then he singled and scored in the seventh. Willingham went 3-for-5 with two singles followed by an RBI triple that sent Morris home. Nick Salmon was 2-for-3 with a double and a single. Morris, Willingham and Ogle each scored twice. Will Greenwood drove in four runs. Canales and Willingham contributed two RBIs apiece.
Willingham, Jacksonville’s starting pitcher, blanked the Yellow Jackets over the first four innings. He fanned four and allowed four hits in earning the win. Ryan Mitchell struck out four and surrendered one earned run in the final three innings to earn a save.
Piedmont 11, Westbrook Christian 2: Jack Hayes went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead Piedmont.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Max Hanson, 1-for-5, run, RBI.
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-3, run, two RBIs.
—Jake Austin, 1-for-4, two runs.
—Ridge Fagan, 2-for-2, double, run, two RBIs.
—Cassius Fairs, 2-for-3, run, RBI.
—Brodie Homesley, pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and three walks with six strikeouts.
—McClane Mohon, pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts.