Prep roundup: Robertson, Gilman lead Oxford past Central Florence

Sam Robertson and Hudson Gilman drove in three runs apiece, and Oxford downed Central Florence 11-1 on Thursday at Choccolocco Park.

Robertson went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Gilman was 1-for-3. Both players hit a double as the Yellow Jackets improved to 21-5.

Oxford’s other top performers:

—Peyton Watts, 1-for-3, double, two runs, RBI.

—Drew McCormick, 1-for-1, RBI.

—Hayes Harrison, 1-for-2, double, run, RBI.

—Carter Johnson, run, RBI.

—Dalton Fink, 1-for-2, triple; allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk with three strikeouts in four innings.

—Forrest Heacock, 1-for-2, run.

—Miguel Mitchell, 1-for-2, run.

Softball

Pleasant Valley 11, Weaver 6: Lily Henry and Gracee Ward homered to highlight the day at the plate for Pleasant Valley (15-9-1). Henry was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Ward went 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

The Raiders scored four runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth.

Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:

—Taylor Nix, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.

—Macey Roper, 1-for-4, two runs, RBI.

—Madyson Cromer, 1-for-2, double, RBI.

—Kaydence Griffin, 1-for-3, run.

—Morgan Blohm, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI.

Top performers for Weaver:

—Sydney Bitzer, 2-for-4, two runs.

—Peyton Marvasty, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.

—Madison Atchley, 2-for-4, run, RBI.

—Tiana Lawrence, 1-for-4, run, RBI.

—Hannah Hise, 2-for-3, run, two RBIs.

—Alanah Cooper, 1-for-3, double, RBI.

Piedmont 13, Ohatchee 7: Emily Farmer homered and drove in two runs as Piedmont improved to 8-5.

Other top performers for Piedmont:

—Emma Grace Todd, 1-for-4, triple, run, RBI.

—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-4, run, RBI.

—Savannah Smith, 2-for-4, three runs.

—Cacey Brothers, 3-for-4, three runs, two RBIs.

—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.

—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-4, two RBIs.

—Armoni Perry, 2-for-2, RBI.

—Ava Pope, 1-for-2, two RBIs.

Top performers for Ohatchee:

—Kylee Barnes, 1-for-4, home run, two RBIs.

—Mackenzie Luna, 2-for-4, home run, three RBIs.

—Savannah Reaves, double, 1-for-3, two runs.

—Hannah Fitch, 1-for-4, run, RBI.

—Whitney McFry, 1-for-4, run.

