Prep roundup: Reedy with the hot bat as Piedmont tops Jacksonville in baseball

PIEDMONT — Noah Reedy drove in four runs to lead Piedmont’s baseball team at the plate, and the Bulldogs downed Jacksonville 6-3 on Tuesday.
Reedy went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-4, two runs; pitched five innings, allowing five hits and one walk but no earned runs with eight strikeouts
—Jake Austin, 1-for-3, two RBIs
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Jae-Taj Morris, 2-for-4, one run
—Dakoda Williams, 2-for-3
—Coleman Oliver, 2-for-4, one run
—Tito Canales, 1-for-3, double, one RBI
—Christian Royster, 1-for-4, one RBI