Prep roundup: Reedy with the hot bat as Piedmont tops Jacksonville in baseball

Baseball teaser

PIEDMONT — Noah Reedy drove in four runs to lead Piedmont’s baseball team at the plate, and the Bulldogs downed Jacksonville 6-3 on Tuesday.

Reedy went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

Piedmont’s other top performers:

—Austin Estes, 2-for-4, two runs; pitched five innings, allowing five hits and one walk but no earned runs with eight strikeouts

—Jake Austin, 1-for-3, two RBIs

Jacksonville’s top performers:

—Jae-Taj Morris, 2-for-4, one run

—Dakoda Williams, 2-for-3

—Coleman Oliver, 2-for-4, one run

—Tito Canales, 1-for-3, double, one RBI

—Christian Royster, 1-for-4, one RBI

