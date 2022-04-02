Prep roundup: Red-hot Piedmont rolls past Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — McClane Mohon and his Piedmont teammates are on a tear, and it continued against Alexandria on Saturday.
Mohon followed up his grand slam at Cherokee County on Friday with another homer, and the Bulldogs rolled to an 11-1 victory for their 14th consecutive victory.
Piedmont's streak started after a loss to Pell City the week following a 10-9 loss to Alexandria in the Calhoun County tournament.
Mohon went 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs Saturday. His extra-base hits included a double.
—Austin Estes, RBI.
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-4, triple, three runs, RBI.
—Jake Austin, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-3, double, run, two RBIs.
—Brodie Homesley, spread out five hits over seven innings, allowing one earned run and one walk to go with six strikeouts.
Alexandria's top performers:
—Austin West, 1-for-3, double, run.
—Sam Wade, 2-for-2.
—Sam Henegar, 1-for-3, RBI.
Donoho 7, Appalachian 5: Judson Billings' solo home run highlighted Donoho's seven-run fourth inning, and the rally proved to be all Donoho needed to record its 10th victory of the season.
Billings also pitched two innings in relief, allowing two hits, no earned runs and no walks with three strikeouts.
Other top performers for Donoho (10-3):
—Lucas Elliott: 1-for-4, run, two RBIs.
—Slade Haney, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI.
—Blake Sewell, 2-for-2, run, RBI; pitched five innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk to go with seven strikeouts.
—Kai Cleckler, 2-for-4, run, RBI.
—Will Folsom, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.
Glencoe 15, Jacksonville 4: Carmelo Canales went 1-for-3 with a double in an otherwise tough day for Jacksonville. Nic Salmon went 1-for-3 with a double.
Softball
White Plains 7, Piedmont 2: Playing in the Handley Lady Tiger Classic at Oxford Lake, White Plains got two doubles and three RBIs from Callie Richardson en route to victory over a Calhoun County rival.
The victory was part of a big two days for White Plains in the Handley tourney. The Wildcats also beat Collinsville 10-0, Handley 7-1, Sand Rock 5-3 and Pelham 6-3.
Other top performers for White Plains (21-4):
—Cooper Martin, 2-for-3, two runs.
—Leighton Arnold, 1-for-3, RBI; spread out three hits over four innings with seven strikeouts.
—Courtnee Masson, 1-for-3, RBI.
—Hallie Williams, 1-for-2, run.
Top performers for Piedmont:
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-2, home run, two RBIs.
—Cayla Brothers, 2-for-2.
White Plains' top performers in other games:
—Camden Wilson, 1-for-2, run against Pelham; 1-for-2, run against Sand Rock; 1-for-1, three runs, RBI against Handley; 2-for-3, two runs against Collinsville.
—Cooper Martin, 2-for-2, double, run, RBI against Pelham;
—Richardson, 1-for-2, double, run, RBI against Pelham; 2-for-3, double, two runs, RBI against Sand Rock; 1-for-3, RBI against Handley; 2-for-3, home run, two runs, three RBIs against Collinsville.
—Masson, 1-for-2, double, two runs against Pelham;
—Callyn Martin, 1-for-1, RBI against Pelham; 1-for-2, RBI against Sand Rock; 1-for-2, double, run, RBI against Collinsville.
—Jaylee Crow, pitched four innings against Pelham, allowed five hits, one earned run, one walk with five strikeouts; pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief against Sand Rock, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts; pitched four innings against Handley, allowing one hit, one earned run and one walk with six strikeouts; pitched four innings against Collinsville, allowing one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts.
—Emma Howard, 2-for-3, home run,run, three RBIs against Sand Rock; 1-for-1, two RBIs against Collinsville.
—Williams, 1-for-2, run, two RBIs against Collinsville.
Piedmont 2, Handley 1: Savannah Smith got one of Piedmont's three hits and and the Bulldogs' lone RBI to beat the Handley Lady Tiger Classic host at Oxford Lake on Saturday.
She also pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and no runs. Also Saturday, she pitched five innings in a 1-0 loss to Pelham, allowing three hits and one earned run with five strikeouts.
On Friday, the Bulldogs (11-7) beat Sand Rock 3-2 and Collinsville 10-4.
Other top performers for Piedmont against Handley and Pelham:
—Farmer, 1-for-2 against Pelham; pitched 2 2/3 innings against Handley, allowing one hit and no earned runs with a strikeout.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-3 against Handley.
—Cacey Brothers,1-for-2,double against Handley.