Prep roundup: Ranburne sweeps Pleasant Valley twice; Spring Garden girls win

Pleasant Valley senior Macey Roper and Ranburne senior Briley Merrill led their respective teams in scoring as they have all season, but Merrill got a little more help from her friends as Ranburne won 68-58.

The Bulldogs finished Class 2A, Area 9 at 4-0. Roper scored 30 points for the Raiders. Merrill countered with 34 points for Ranburne, including 17 in the fourth quarter to help Ranburne hold off a late charge by the Raiders.

