Prep roundup: Ranburne sweeps Pleasant Valley twice; Spring Garden girls win

Pleasant Valley senior Macey Roper and Ranburne senior Briley Merrill led their respective teams in scoring as they have all season, but Merrill got a little more help from her friends as Ranburne won 68-58.
The Bulldogs finished Class 2A, Area 9 at 4-0. Roper scored 30 points for the Raiders. Merrill countered with 34 points for Ranburne, including 17 in the fourth quarter to help Ranburne hold off a late charge by the Raiders.
Other top performers for Ranburne:
—Aubree Anglin, 13 points, two 3-point baskets
—Jadie Phillips, 10 points, 3 of 3 free throws
—Briley Bailey, seven points
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Rebekah Gannaway, 10 points
—Laney Robinson, five points
Spring Garden 81, Ider 29: Playing at home Friday, Spring Garden led Ider 28-11 after one quarter then limited the Hornets to single-digit points in each of the final three periods.
Senior Kayley Kirk's 28 points were best for the Panthers. She added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ace Austin had a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists. Austin also blocked eight shots, claimed seven rebounds and made three steals.
Other leading performers for Spring Garden
—Chloe Rul, 18 points, six rebounds, three blocks, three steals
—Libby Brown, 12 points, four assists, five steals, four rebounds
—Maggie Jarrett, five points, four rebounds, two steals
White Plains 41, Piedmont 34: In their quest for a winning season, the Wildcats moved to two games over .500 by outscoring Piedmont 19-3 in the fourth quarter.
Point guard Cooper Martin scored eight of her game-best 17 points in the fourth quarter when she was 5 of 8 at the free throw line. Martin had four 3-point baskets for the game. Isabella HIggins tallie 10 points for the Wildcats and was 2-for-3 at the line.
Braeton Moran connected on two 3-point shots and finished with nine points as White PLains improved to 10-8.
For Piedmont (13-11), senior Lele Ridley led in scoring with 16 points. She was 6-for-7 at the line. Point guard Jaycee Glover had two treys and six points for the Bulldogs.
Ranburne 71, Pleasant Valley 63: In the showdown to decide the Class 2A, Area 9 regular-season champion, Ranburne's Jax Stewart put on a show in the Pleasant Valley gym.
Stewart scored 48 points in helping the Bulldogs lead at every quarter break. Ranburne led 20-10 after one quarter with Stewart scoring 18 first-quarter points. He had nine of his team's 12 in the second quarter, seven of 21 in the third and 14 of 18 in the fourth.
Stewart drilled six 3-point baskets, three in the opening period, and was 8-for-13 at the free throw line. In addition to hosting the three-team area tournament, the Bulldogs guaranteed themselves a sub-regional game.
Hunter Sparks led the Raiders with 21 points on 10 baskets and a free throw. Pleasant Valley will meet Woodland in the area tournament opener.
Other top performers for Ranburne:
—Tate Bailey, 10 points, two 3-point baskets
—Trey Ertzberger, four points
—Cody Jackson, four points
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Jesse Gannaway, 17 points, three 3-point baskets
—Braxton Williams, 15 points
—Kyle Smith, six points, two 3-point baskets
—Jaden Sparks, four points
Saks 56, Weaver 51: Playing at home Friday, the Wildcats led Weaver 29-28 at halftime then outscored the Bearcats 12-8 in the third quarter.
Tristan Brown had a game-high 17 points to lead Weaver. He was 7-for-8 at the charity stripe. Guard Anthony Bothwell netted a pair of 3-point field goals and finished with 14 points for Saks.
Other top performers for Saks:
—Keondre Johnson, 12 points
—Christian Smith, nine points
—Jakari Streeter, nine points
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Dawson Brooks, seven points
—Keshawn Allen, six points, 4-for-4 free throws
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.