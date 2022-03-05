 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: PV gets two wins in ASOF tourney

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Pleasant Valley’s softball finished off a 2-1-1 run through the ASOF Tournament with three Saturday games, beating Cleburne County 15-4, tying Cedar Bluff and falling to Brookwood 4-3.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Cleburne County:

—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-3, double, run, four RBIs.

—Taylor Nix, 1-for-2, double, two runs, two RBIs.

—Macey Roper, 1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs.

—Sydney Beason, 1-for-2, double, RBI.

—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-2, triple, three runs, two RBIs.

—Lily Henry, 1-for-3, three runs, RBI.

—Gracee Ward, 1-for-1, run.

—Kaydence Griffin, 1-for-2, double, RBI.

—Haylie Lee, 1-for-1, RBI.

—Morgan Blohm, RBI.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Brookwood:

—Haynes, 1-for-2, run.

—Henry, 1-for-3, RBI.

—Cromer, 1-for-2, double, two RBIs.

—Blohm, 1-for-2, run.

Friday softball

Pleasant Valley 21, Arab 3: Haynes drove in five runs and scored three without a hit. Haynes was 0-for-4 on the day.

Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:

—Nix, 1-for-2, two runs, RBI.

—Roper, 0-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.

—Henry, 3-for-4, triple,  three runs, three RBIs.

—Cromer, 2-for-3, triple, double, three runs, two RBIs.

—Ward, 3-for-3, double, three runs, three RBIs.

—Griffin, 1-for-2, two runs, RBI.

—Lee, 1-for-3, run, two RBIs.

—Blohm, 1-for-3, two runs, RBI.

—Emma Harvey, 1-for-1, RBI,

Lincoln 2, Ohatchee 1: M Skinner pitched a three-hitter, allowing one earned run with three walks and a strikeout in five innings for Lincoln. She also went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Ohatchee’s top performers:

—Tabi Davidson, 1-for-2, double, RBI.

—Kylee Barnes, pitched four innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks with one strikeout.

