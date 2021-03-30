Prep roundup: Powell leads Ohatchee to win over Piedmont

Justin Powell went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in both Ohatchee runs in a 2-1 win over Piedmont on Tuesday.
Konnor Baswell was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out three. Bryce Noah pitched the seventh, earning the save. He allowed no runs, no hits or no walks and struck out one.
Other top performers for Ohatchee (12-5):
—Konnor Baswell, 2-for-4
—Devin Howell, one run
—Brent Honaker, 1-for-3
—Jesse Baswell, one run
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-4, double, one run, stolen base
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Jakari Foster, 1-for-2
—Jake Austin, 1-for-3
—Jadon Calhoun, pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks, struck out four
Oxford 5, Springville 1: Landon Howell doubled twice and drove in one run during the Yellow Jackets’ win over Moody on Tuesday.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Trey Higgins, 1-for-4, double, one run
—Sam Robertson, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Carter Johnson, 1-for-2, two runs
—Hayes Harrison, 1-for-2, double two RBIs
—Trey Mooney, one RBI; pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, struck out nine.
Saks 10, Weaver 0: Mason Jairrels had two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats to a Class 3A, Area 9 win over Weaver on Tuesday. Jairrels also got the win, pitching all five innings. He allowed three hits and three walks and struck out five.
Saks’ other top performers:
—Connor Martin, 2-for-2, two walks, stolen base, three runs, one RBI
—Zack Waters, 1-for-2, two RBIs
—Clay Rucker, one RBI
—Rickey Garrett, 1-for-3, three runs, stolen base
—Taylor Fields, 1-for-2, two runs, stolen base
—Trent Hopkins, 1-for-3, one RBI
Alexandria 11, Lincoln 1: Andrew Allen and Ryan Ritchie combined to throw a three-hitter as Alexandria downed Lincoln in 5A, Area 11 play Tuesday.
Allen worked the first five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run to go with three strikeouts. Ritchie pitched a perfect sixth in relief with one strikeout.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Aaron Johnson, 3-for-4, two runs.
—Sam Wade, 3-for-3, double, two runs, three RBIs.
—Austin West, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Zachary Baskins, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs.
—Seth Johnson, 2-for-2, two runs, one RBI.
Faith Christian 2, Coosa Christain 1: Two passed balls allowed Faith Christian to score twice in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday, and that was all the Lions would need.
Faith Christian’s top performers:
—Brodie Dodson, 2-for-4, one run, stolen base
—Brady Whitworth, 1-for-2, one run, three stolen bases, pitched the last three innings, allowing no hits and five walks, struck out four
—Andrew Folsom, 1-for-3
—Colton Pahman, 1-for-2, two stolen bases; pitched the first four innings, allowing three hits and two walks, struck out four
—Parker Robertson, 1-for-3
Donoho 6, Victory Christian 0: Playing at home Tuesday, Donoho remained undefeated in Class 1A, Area 9 with its win over the Lions.
Pitcher Blake Willingham was in charge from the start, fanning six of the first nine batters he faced. Willingham tossed a seven-inning, complete-game shutout on 77 pitches. He allowed one hit, walked one and finished with 10 strikeouts. Willingham helped himself with a pair of singles in two official at-bats, two stolen bases, two runs and one RBI.
Donoho completes its area series with Victory Christian on the road Thursday.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Lucas Elliott, triple, RBI
—Slade Haney, double, run
—Nick Thompson, single, walk, two runs, RBI
—Connor Goodson, single, RBI
Softball
Alexandria 3, Moody 2: The Valley Cubs scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and one more in the bottom of the third to defeat Moody on Tuesday.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Ashley Phillips 1-for-3, one run
—Rylee Gattis, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-2, one walk
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-3
—Christian Hess, 1-for-3
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Quendeja Bowie, 1-for-2
Pleasant Valley 6, Piedmont 2: The Raiders scored three runs in the top of the second inning and added three more in the top of the fourth to beat the Bulldogs on Tuesday in a Class 3A, Area 11 contest.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Taylor Nix, 1-for-4, one RBI
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-4, double, one run
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-4, stolen base
—Bailey Harris, 2-for-4, double
—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-4, one run
—Macey Roper, 2-for-4, one run
—Leah Patterson, 1-for-3, double, two runs; pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks, struck out seven
—Madison Borders, 1-for-3, double, three RBIs
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-3
—Cayla Brothers, 2-for-3, double, one run
—Cayce Brothers, 1-for-3
—Maddy Byers, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-3, one RBI