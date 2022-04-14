Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley's Nelson selected to run for North All-Stars

Pleasant Valley cross country standout Cayden Nelson was selected to run for the Alabama North All-Stars during All-Star Sports Week July 18-22 in Montgomery.
North-South All-Star competition is for rising seniors. Nelson finished second among Class 3A boys in the state meet in November and helped Pleasant Valley to a runner-up finish.
Nelson took first at sectional and second in the Calhoun County meet, leading Pleasant Valley to a first-place finish in both.
Baseball
Alexandria 5-13, St. Clair County 4-0: Playing at Odenville, Alexandria gave longtime head coach Andy Shaw a smile by clinching the Class 5A, Area 11 championship and the right to play host to a first-round playoff series.
Shaw’s father, A.D. Shaw, died Monday at age 88.
Leading the way for the Valley Cubs on Thursday was Austin West, who went 5-for-7 with a double, two runs and three RBIs on the day.
He also came on in relief and struck out the last batter in the 5-4 victory then started Game 3, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Other top performers for Alexandria (19-13, 5-3 area):
—Sam Wade, 3-for-7, two runs, RBI.
—Samuel Henegar, 1-for-6, three RBIs.
—Austin Jeffers, 2-for-4, two runs, RBI.
—Aaron Johnson, 2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs.
—Seth Johnson, 3-for-4, run in Game 3.
—Tripp Patterson, worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on 11 hits with three strikeouts.
Oxford 12-12, Southside 1-0: Oxford honored seniors Chance Griner, Miguel Mitchell and Braden Kellum and also led the night with a ceremony to honor former Oxford standout Jackson Stephens, who was called up to the Major League Atlanta Braves this week.
Having clinched an area title and a home playoff series, Class 6A No. 3 Oxford put up a big night, led by Carter Johnson, who went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the opener. He also pitched the first three innings, allowing one hit and one earned run with no walks and four strikeouts.
Other top performers for Oxford (27-5):
—Hayes Harrison 2-for-4, triple, two runs, two RBIs in the first game; pitched two innings of relief in the first game, allowing two hits, no runs or walks with three strikeouts.
—Sam Robertson, 4-for-4, two triples, four runs, four RBIs.
—Peyton Watts, two runs, RBI.
—R.J. Brooks, 1-for-2, home run.
—Griner, 3-for-5, two doubles, four runs.
—Tide Gann, 3-for-3, run, two RBIs.
—Mitchell, 2-for-5, run, RBI.
—Drew McCormick, 1-for-3, double, two RBIs in second game.
—Hudson Gilman, 1-for-2, RBI in second game.
—Caleb Robertson, 1-for-2, run, RBI in second game.
—Dalton Fink, 2-for-3, triple, double, run, five RBIs in second game.
Piedmont 15, Glencoe 6: Jack Hayes and the Bulldogs continued their tear. Hayes went 2-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs as Piedmont ran its winning streak to 19 games.
Hayes’ day included two of Piedmont’s four home runs.
Other top performers for Class 3A’s top-ranked Bulldogs (25-4):
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.
—Max Hanson, 1-for-4, three runs, two RBIs.
—Noah Reedy, 1-for-5, run.
—Ridge Fagan, 1-for-1, home run.
—Jack Tolbert, 3-for-4, home run, two RBIs.
—Sloan Smith, 3-for-4, two runs.
—McLane Mohon, pitched three innings of relief, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts.
Softball
Alexandria 13, St. Clair County 0: Ashley Phillips came one hit shy of the cycle to lead Alexandria’s offensive output. She went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run and five RBIs as the Valley Cubs upped to 4-0 in Class 5A, Area 11 play.
Other top performers for top-ranked Alexandria (34-7):
—Jill Cockrell, 2-for-4, three runs.
—Rylee Gattis, 2-for-2, run, RBI; complete five-inning game, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
—Addie Jennings, 2-for-3, two runs, RBI.
—Christian Hess, 1-for-3, home run, two runs, two RBIs.
—Ava Johnson, 1-for-3, run.
—Brie Troup, 1-for-2, run, two RBIs.
Piedmont 6, Pleasant Valley 3: Z’Hayla Walker hit a solo home run while going 1-for-3, and Piedmont wrapped up Class 3A, Area 11 play undefeated.
Other top performers for Piedmont (16-10):
—Savannah Smith, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs.
—Jenna Calvert, 2-for-3.
—Cacey Brothers, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Armoni Perry, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
—Emily Farmer, pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run and two walks with three strikeouts.
For Pleasant Valley, Rebekah Gannaway returned to action after recovering from a surgical hip injury that occurred during basketball season. She went 1-for-3 with two runs.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley (20-14-1):
—Macey Roper, 3-for-4, double.
—Rylee Haynes, RBI.
—Lily Henry, 2-for-3, two RBIs.