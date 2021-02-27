Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley softball tops Pinson Valley, Glencoe

PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley's softball team swept Pinson Valley 11-1 and Glencoe 13-3 in two five-inning games on Saturday, improving to 2-1 on the season.
Leah Patterson was the winning pitcher against Pinson Valley, and Madison Borders got the win over Glencoe.
Pleasant Valley plays at White Plains on Thursday and then in the ASOF tournament at Choccolocco Park next weekend.
Pleasant Valley's top performers, combined, from Saturday's games:
— Patterson, pitched five innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts against Pinson Valley; 1-for-4, one RBI.
— Madison Borders, pitched four innings against Glencoe, allowing five hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts; 1-for-3 at the plate, double, two RBIs.
— Lily Henry, pitched two innings, allowing one hit and no runs with one strikeouts; 4-for-5 at the plate, three runs, three RBIs, three steals.
— Rylee Haynes, 4-for-4, double, six runs, two RBIs and two steals.
— Ava Boozer, 5-for-7, double, one run, three RBIs.
— Madyson Cromer, 2-for-3, double, two runs, three RBIs.
— Macey Roper, 3-for-6, two runs, one steal.
— Morgan Blohm, 1-for-1, double, one run, two RBIs.
— Abbey Allen, three runs, two steals.
— Kiana Hester, two runs.