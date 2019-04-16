Leah Patterson won a complete-game pitchers’ duel with Wellborn’s Landon McDaniel, spreading out seven hits and striking out six batters, as Pleasant Valley’s softball team edged Wellborn 2-1 on Tuesday to clinch the right to play host to the 3A, Area 11 tournament.
McDaniel pitched a solid game, as well, allowing seven hits with five strikeouts and six walks.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley (22-8, 7-0 area):
—Savannah Williams, 1-for-3, one run.
—Cortney Williams, 2-for-3, double.
—Bailey Harris, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs.
Top performers for Wellborn (13-14, 4-3):
—Lynzee Hicks, 1-for-3, one run.
—Lucy Williams, 2-for-3, one RBI.
Oxford 3, Fort Payne 2: Bailey Clark, Eilee Sparks and Takya Garrett each drove in a run, and Emily Thrasher pitched a complete game as Oxford won in 6A, Area 13 play.
Top performers for Oxford (18-15):
—Clark, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Sparks, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Garrett, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Thrasher, pitched seven innings, allowing five hits with one earned run, two walks and four strikeouts.
Alexandria 9, Cleburne County 1: Ashley Phillips, Maggie Phillips and Lanie Dreyer each had two hits, and Dreyer turned in a strong outing in the circle to lead Alexandria.
Top performers for the Valley Cubs (22-8):
—Mattie Wade, 1-for-4, two runs, RBI.
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-5, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Maggie Phillips, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Millie Burt, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Dreyer, 2-for-3; pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, no walks and one earned run and striking out seven batters.
—Logan Irwin, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.
Baseball
Alexandria 11, Ohatchee 1: Mitch Welch struck out 14 batters over six innings. He also had two hits and drove in a run as Alexandria ended its season with a victory.
Other top performers for Alexandria (18-12):
—Noah Primm, three hits.
—Ryan Taylor, two RBIs.
—Jalen Borders, struck out three batters.