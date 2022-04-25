Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley, Piedmont win dramatically

PLEASANT VALLEY — Macey Roper’s walk-off single in the seventh inning drove Rylee Hayes home, and Pleasant Valley outlasted Alexandria 20-19 in softball Monday at home.
Roper’s game-ending hit came after Alexandria scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. She finished 4-for-7 with four runs and two RBIs.
Alexandria scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to lead 13-2, but Pleasant Valley answered with six in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game going. The Raiders scored 11 in the bottom of the sixth.
The game saw several top performers:
—Pleasant Valley’s Taylor Nix, 1-for-4, RBI.
—Pleasant Valley’s Rebekah Gannaway, 2-for-4, run, two RBIs.
—Pleasant Valley’s Rylee Haynes, 1-for-5, three runs, RBI.
—Pleasant Valley’s Lily Henry 6-for-7, two doubles, three runs, three RBIs.
—Pleasant Valley’s Madyson Cromer, 3-for-4, double, five runs, two RBIs.
—Pleasant Valley’s Gracee Ward, 1-for-5, double, two runs, five RBIs.
—Alexandria’s Jill Cockrell, 4-for-6, double, two runs, RBI.
—Alexandria’s Ashley Phillips, 3-for-5, two home runs, double, four runs, three RBIs.
—Alexandria’s Rylee Gattis, 4-for-5, double, three runs, two RBIs.
—Alexandria’s Addie Jennings, 2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs.
—Alexandria’s Christian Hess, 2-for-5, double, run, three RBIs.
—Alexandria’s Pressley Slaton, 2-for-5, home run, run, two RBIs.
—Alexandria’s Brie Troup, 1-for-4, two runs.
—Alexandria’s Ava Johnson, 1-for-1, double, run.
—Alexandria’s Clancy Bright, 1-for-2, double, two runs.
Piedmont 5, White Plains 3: Cacey Brothers hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to give Piedmont a 5-2 lead, and pitcher Savannah Smith induced a two-out ground ball to second baseman Emma Grace Todd with bases loaded for the final out.
Smith pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits, no earned runs and three walks with 11 strikeouts. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Piedmont's victory came after the Bulldogs went 2-2 on Saturday, falling to Huntsville 6-0 and Albertville 12-5 and beating Ider 10-2 and Brewer 6-3.
Other top performers in the Piedmont-White Plains game:
—Piedmont’s Jenna Calvert, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Piedmont’s Armoni Perry, 1-for-4, double.
—Piedmont’s Cayla Brothers, 1-for-4, double.
—Piedmont’s Abby Baird, 1-for-1, RBI.
—Piedmont’s Sarah Goss, 1-for-3, double, two runs.
—White Plains’ Camden Wilson, 2-for-5.
—White Plains’ Cooper Martin, 1-for-4, RBI.
—White Plains’ Callie Richardson, 2-for-3, run.
—White Plains’ Callyn Martin, 2-for-4.
—White Plains’ Jaylee Crowe, pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits, four earned runs and one walk with six strikeouts.