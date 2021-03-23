Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley, Piedmont go 1-4 in Gulf Coast Classic

Pleasant Valley’s softball team sparred with mostly higher-classified softball teams in the Gulf Shores Classic, going 1-4 with three one-run losses.
The bigger picture to Class 3A’s second-ranked team, Raiders coach David Bryant said, is what the experience can do for them going forward.
“It was a great experience that helped us improve and identify areas where we need to continue improving,” Bryant said. “We lost three one-run games and had a chance to win all of them.
“We just needed a timely hit or two. I am greatly encouraged and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Pleasant Valley (14-7) lost to Hoover 7-6, beat Thomasville 9-1, lost to Wetumpka 2-1, lost to Hewitt-Trussville 15-0 in pool play then lost to Hewitt-Trussville 1-0 in bracket play.
Thomasville was Pleasant Valley’s only 3A opponent. Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville are 7A teams and Wetumpka 6A. Hewitt-Trussville was ranked No. 1 in 7A in the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, released a week ago. Wetumpka received votes in 6A.
The Raiders wound up on the wrong end of a one-hitter in the first Hewitt-Trussville game. The bracket game against Hewitt-Trussville saw Leah Patterson allow five hits, no earned runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Bailey Harris had two of Pleasant Valley’s four hits in the bracket game with Hewitt-Trussville, including a double. Ava Boozer and Taylor Nix had one apiece.
“What made me most proud was how we responded Tuesday morning, after getting shellacked in our fourth game Monday night by Hewitt and then running them to 1-0 as time ran out on us,” Bryant said. “This team had no quit and tons of grit!”
Patterson didn’t pitch in the first Hewitt-Trussville game or the Hoover game. For the tournament, she pitched 15 1/3 innings, allowing 13 hits, three earned runs and one walk to go with 20 strikeouts in three complete-game starts.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Hoover:
—Nix, 1-for-3, two runs
—Boozer, 4-for-4, three doubles, one run, two RBIs
—Harris, 1-for-4, one run, two RBIs
—Lily Henry, 1-for-3, one run
—Madison Borders, one run
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Thomasville:
—Nix, 2-for-4, two runs
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-4, one RBI
—Boozer, one run
—Harris, 1-for-4, one run
—Madyson Cromer, 3-for-4, home run, double, two runs, four RBIs
—Henry, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Macey Roper, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Borders, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Wetumpka:
—Nix, 1-for-3, one run
—Boozer, 1-for-3, one RBI
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Hewitt-Trussville in pool play:
—Morgan Blohm, 1-for-1
Piedmont in Gulf Shores: Piedmont, receiving votes in the ASWA poll, went 1-4 in Gulf Shores, falling to Thomasville 9-8 in Tuesday’s bracket opener.
The Bulldogs (7-10-2) also lost to John Carroll Catholic 5-0, lost to Greene County (Ark.) Tech 9-6, beat Albertville 9-7 and lost to Chilton County 6-1 in Monday’s pool play.
Piedmont’s top performers against Thomasville:
—Savannah Smith, two runs
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs
—Grace Epperson, 1-for-2, double, one run, three RBIs
—Cayla Brothers, two RBIs
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-3, one run
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Mary Barber, three runs
Piedmont’s top performers against John Carroll Catholic:
—Farmer, 2-for-3, double; pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and no walks with two strikeouts
Piedmont’s top performers against Greene County Tech:
—Smith, 2-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Reese Franklin, one RBI
—Farmer, 1-for-3, one RBI; pitched two/thirds of an inning in relief, allowing one hit, no runs, no walks with one strikeout
—Epperson, 2-for-3, double, one run
—Brothers, one run
—Calvert, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Maddy Byers, one run
—Cacey Brothers, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
Piedmont’s top performers against Albertville:
—Smith, 1-for-3, double, two runs
—Franklin, 1-for-2, three-run home run
—Farmer, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Epperson, 2-for-3, double, one run
—Calvert, 2-for-2, one run, three RBIs
—Byers, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
Piedmont’s top performers against Chilton County:
—Smith, one run
—Franklin, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Epperson, 1-for-2
—Sarah Goss, 1-for-2
Baseball
Faith Christian sweeps: Faith Christian swept an area series against Victory Christian, winning 17-8 on Tuesday and 5-0 on Monday. The Lions (11-5) improved to 4-2 in area play.
Brodie Dodson came up big in the series, going 4-for-7 with a home run, six runs, one RBI and four stolen bases. In the Monday game, he pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits and no walks. He struck out 13.
Faith’s other top performers Tuesday:
—Brady Whitworth, 2-for-4, double, two runs, three RBIs
—Andrew Folson, 1-for-2, home run, three runs, four RBIs
—Colton Pahman, 3-for-4, one run, three RBIs
—Walker Whitworth, 1-for-5, one RBI
—Will Smith, one run
—Alexzander Almanza, 1-for-2, two runs
—Daniel Blackstone, 2-for-3, two runs
—Jack Strautman, two runs
Faith’s other top performers Monday:
—Whitworth, 2-for-4, triple, one run, one RBI
—Folsom, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Pahman, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Smith, 1-for-3, two RBIs
Jacksonville 9, Ragland 0: Nathan Barnwell pitched five shutout innings of relief for Jacksonville and earned the win on the mound when the Golden Eagles’ offense awoke with two runs in the third inning and four in the fourth. Barnwell allowed two hits but didn’t walk a batter. He had one strikeout.
Christian Royster and Jacoby Zackery knocked in two runs apiece for Jacksonville. Royster had a double and a single in three at-bats. Zackery singled home two runs and scored twice.
The Eagles return to Choccolocco Park today where they are scheduled to play Donoho at 2 p.m.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Drew Pridgen, three singles, run
—Dakoda Willingham, two innings pitched, five strikeouts
—Grant Patterson, single, walk, two runs
—Jae-Taj Morris, single, two walks, run
—Coleman Oliver, double, RBI, run
—Tito Canales, two walks, run
White Plains 2, Donoho 0: Duke Barnett of White Plains and Slade Haney of Donoho locked horns in an old-fashioned pitching duel at Choccolocco Park on Tuesday. Neither blinked for four innings. Barnett had four strikeouts through the first four frames. Haney’s fourth strikeout was the second out of the fifth inning.
With two out in the fifth, the Wildcats suddenly touched Haney for four consecutive singles. Jackson Arnold and Hayden Howard got White Plains started. Arnold scored on Jaden Chatman’s base hit to left field. Josh Lindsey capped the rally with an RBI single toward third base that sent Howard home.
Donoho stranded two base runners in the second inning and left the bases loaded in the third. Barnett finished with a seven-inning five-hitter. He struck out eight and walked two. Haney allowed seven hits and two walks over six innings. He ended with six strikeouts.
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Quin Wilson, double
—Carson Wright, single
—Braxton Curles, single
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Judson Billings, single, walk
—Marcus Lawler, single, walk
—Lucas Elliott, single
—Blake Willingham, single
—Tyler Allen, single