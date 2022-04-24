 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley picks up two victories

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Fresh off clinching the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament, Pleasant Valley's softball team beat Jacksonville 2-1 and Randolph County 8-3.

Lily Henry pitched 14 innings in the two starts, striking out nine batters while allowing four walks, three earned runs and nine hits.

Top performers for Pleasant Valley (24-17-1) against Randolph County:

—Taylor Nix, 1-for-3, double, two runs, RBI.

—Macey Roper, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.

—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-4, run.

—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-4, run, RBI.

—Gracee Ward, 1-for-4, two RBIs.

—Haylie Lee, RBI.

—Allie Bryant, run, RBI.

Pleasant Valley's top performers against Jacksonville:

—Roper, 1-for-3, run.

—Ward, run, RBI.

—Lee, 1-for-3, RBI.

