Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley picks up two victories

Fresh off clinching the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament, Pleasant Valley's softball team beat Jacksonville 2-1 and Randolph County 8-3.
Lily Henry pitched 14 innings in the two starts, striking out nine batters while allowing four walks, three earned runs and nine hits.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley (24-17-1) against Randolph County:
—Taylor Nix, 1-for-3, double, two runs, RBI.
—Macey Roper, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-4, run.
—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-4, run, RBI.
—Gracee Ward, 1-for-4, two RBIs.
—Haylie Lee, RBI.
—Allie Bryant, run, RBI.
Pleasant Valley's top performers against Jacksonville:
—Roper, 1-for-3, run.
—Ward, run, RBI.
—Lee, 1-for-3, RBI.