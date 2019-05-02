Madison Borders and Leah Patterson combined to throw a one-hitter over four innings, and host Pleasant Valley had 12 hits en route to a 16-0 victory over Piedmont in Thursday’s 3A, Area 11 final.
Both teams advanced to the AHSAA West Regional, set for May 9-12 in Tuscaloosa. Piedmont punched its ticket earlier Thursday by beating Wellborn in the elimination-bracket final.
Patterson worked the first three innings against Piedmont, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and two walks. Borders finished it with a hitless fourth.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-3, triple, three runs, three RBIs
—Ava Boozer, two runs, three RBIs
—Savannah Williams, 3-for-4, double, three runs, one RBI
—Cortney Williams, 3-for-4, three RBIs
—Bailey Harris, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Rylee Haynes, two runs, one RBI
—Chandler Dorsett, 3-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs
All-tournament team:
—MVP: Cortney Williams, Pleasant Valley
—Pleasant Valley: Savannah Williams, Boozer, Pritchett, Harris
—Piedmont: Madison Byers, Emily Farmer, Kayley Kirk
—Wellborn: Lynzee Hicks, Lauren Hicks
—Saks: Izzy Shaver
—Weaver: Loralei Brown
Oxford 13, Albertville 1: Host Oxford clinched the 6A, Area 13 title with 14 hits and an Emily Thrasher’s four-hitter. Both teams will play in the AHSAA North Regional, set for May 9-12 at Florence.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Thrasher, one earned run allowed, no walks, three strikeouts; also went 2-for-3 with a run, two RBIs
—Sarah Howell, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Takya Garrett, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-2, one run, two RBIs
—Eilee Sparks, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Tia Titi, 1-for-3, one run
—Ametria Wilson, 1-for-1, two runs, one RBI
—Justice Woods, 2-for-2, two runs, one RBI
—Cohlee Boone, 2-for-3, one run, three RBIs
Alexandria 11, Southside 7: With standout pitcher and hitter Maggie Phillips back in limited action and catcher Millie Burt in the lineup, Alexandria managed to win the 5A, Area 12 tournament at home.
The Valley Cubs (27-9) and Southside advanced to the AHSAA West Regional, set for May 9-12 at Tuscaloosa.
Phillips and Burt didn’t play in Tuesday’s area-tourney action, both out with what Alexandria coach Brian Hess described as ankle injuries. Burt played Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a run and RBI, and Phillips was 0-for-1 at the plate.
Lanie Dreyer came through in the circle and at the plate for Alexandria, and allowing four earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk and going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Mattie Wade, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-5, two runs, one RBI
—Logan Irwin, one RBI
—Jordan Beason, one RBI
—Addison Jennings, 1-for-2, two RBIs
—Deja Bowie, 2-for-2, double, two runs
Track and field
In early events completed Thursday at the state meet in Gulf Shores, White Plains' Savannah Yates and Lincoln's Dalton Gowers won championships.
Yates won the Class 4A girls pole vault with a leap of 10 feet, 9 inches. Gowers won the 4A boys javelin in 168-10.
Also for White Plains, Jocelyn Harris was second in the shot put, and Maggie Ross was eighth in the pole vault. Gracie Morgan was fifth in the high jump.
In the 5A girls division, Alexandria's Abby Nunnelly was third in the 1,600 meters.
in 6A girls, Oxford's Haley Dempsey was fourth in the javelin.
Only athletes who finish in the top eight score points for their team. White Plains has 22.33 points to rank third in 4A girls, trailing Catholic-Montgomery (32) and Montgomery Academy (26). Alexandria is eighth in 5A girls, and Oxford is eighth in 6A girls.
The rest of the 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A schedules will be run Friday and Saturday in Gulf Shores. The 1A, 2A and 3A slates will be run Friday and Saturday in Cullman.