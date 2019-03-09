OXFORD — Pleasant Valley finished second in the White Plains Wildcat Classic, held Friday and Saturday at Choccolocco Park. Pleasant Valley is 7-3.
Pleasant Valley pitching
Friday, beat Pell City 2-0:
—Leah Patterson, winning pitcher, 10 strikeouts, no walks, two-hitter
Friday, lost 4-3 to Smiths Station:
—Madison Borders, one strikeout, no walks, three earned runs, seven hits allowed
Saturday, beat Sardis 1-0:
—Patterson, no-hitter, four strikeouts, one walk
Saturday, beat Leeds 5-4:
—Borders, pitched two innings, no walks, seven hits, four earned runs
—Patterson, winning pitcher, seven strikeouts, no walks, one hit
Saturday, beat White Plains 3-2:
—Patterson, winning pitcher, three strikeouts, no walks, six hits allowed, five innings, two earned runs
Saturday, lost to Bob Jones 3-0 (championship):
—Borders, one strikeout, one walk, eight hits, three earned runs
Pleasant Valley’s top offensive performers for the tourney:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 5-for-14, two runs
—Juliana Ballew, 3-for-14, one run
—Savannah Williams, 6-for-14, three doubles, three runs, one RBI
—Cortney Williams, 5-for-13, one run, one RBI
—Bailey Harris, 3-for-13, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Ava Boozer, 3-for-12, double, one run, sacrifice and game-winning single and RBI against White Plains
—Chandler Dorsett, 2-for-10, two runs
—Krystal Brown, 4-for-9, double, one run, sacrifice, one RBI
—Rylee Haynes, 3-for-9, two runs, sacrifice
Oxford in Buccaneer Classic: Oxford’s softball team beat Southside 13-3 on Friday and fell 6-5 to Hoover on Saturday in the Buccaneer Classic. The Yellow Jackets are 5-4.
Oxford’s top performers against Southside:
—Sarah Howell, 3-for-3, one run, two RBIs
—Bailey Clark, 2-for-4, one run, home run, two RBIs
—Cohlee Boone, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-3, double, three runs, two RBIs
—Takya Garrett, 3-for-3, two runs, three RBIs
—Lauren Ellard, 2-for-3, two runs
—Emily Thrasher, 4 1/3 innings pitched, seven strikeouts, three hits, two earned runs, no walks