High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

OXFORD — Pleasant Valley finished second in the White Plains Wildcat Classic, held Friday and Saturday at Choccolocco Park. Pleasant Valley is 7-3.

Pleasant Valley pitching

Friday, beat Pell City 2-0:

—Leah Patterson, winning pitcher, 10 strikeouts, no walks, two-hitter

Friday, lost 4-3 to Smiths Station:

—Madison Borders, one strikeout, no walks, three earned runs, seven hits allowed

Saturday, beat Sardis 1-0:

—Patterson, no-hitter, four strikeouts, one walk

Saturday, beat Leeds 5-4:

—Borders, pitched two innings, no walks, seven hits, four earned runs

—Patterson, winning pitcher, seven strikeouts, no walks, one hit

Saturday, beat White Plains 3-2:

—Patterson, winning pitcher, three strikeouts, no walks, six hits allowed, five innings, two earned runs

Saturday, lost to Bob Jones 3-0 (championship):

—Borders, one strikeout, one walk, eight hits, three earned runs

Pleasant Valley’s top offensive performers for the tourney:

—Lindsey Pritchett, 5-for-14, two runs

—Juliana Ballew, 3-for-14, one run

—Savannah Williams, 6-for-14, three doubles, three runs, one RBI

—Cortney Williams, 5-for-13, one run, one RBI

—Bailey Harris, 3-for-13, double, two runs, two RBIs

—Ava Boozer, 3-for-12, double, one run, sacrifice and game-winning single and RBI against White Plains

—Chandler Dorsett, 2-for-10, two runs

—Krystal Brown, 4-for-9, double, one run, sacrifice, one RBI

—Rylee Haynes, 3-for-9, two runs, sacrifice

Oxford in Buccaneer Classic: Oxford’s softball team beat Southside 13-3 on Friday and fell 6-5 to Hoover on Saturday in the Buccaneer Classic. The Yellow Jackets are 5-4.

Oxford’s top performers against Southside:

—Sarah Howell, 3-for-3, one run, two RBIs

—Bailey Clark, 2-for-4, one run, home run, two RBIs

—Cohlee Boone, 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI

—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-3, double, three runs, two RBIs

—Takya Garrett, 3-for-3, two runs, three RBIs

—Lauren Ellard, 2-for-3, two runs

—Emily Thrasher, 4 1/3 innings pitched, seven strikeouts, three hits, two earned runs, no walks

Tags

Loading...
Loading...