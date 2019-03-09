Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.