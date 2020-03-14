Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley baseball, Oxford softball sweep three each; White Plains girls golf win

Attempting to cram Class 3A, Area 9 games ahead of the Alabama High School Athletic Association-imposed COVID-19 suspension of play, Pleasant Valley won three Saturday contests, beating Wellborn 5-4 and then sweeping Weaver 12-2 and 9-7.
The Raiders improved to 8-6 overall, 4-2 in Area 9.
Pleasant Valley's top performers against Wellborn:
—Ashton King, 1-for-3, two runs
—Brody Phillips, 2-for-5, double, one run; pitched a hitless 2/3 of an inning with two strikeouts
—Braydon Maye, 2-for-4, one run
—Drake Hardy, 1-for-5, one RBI
—Colby Nelson, one RBI
—Pelham Parris, 7⅓ innings pitched, two earned runs, two walks, nine strikeouts
Wellborn’s top performers:
—Will Waldrop, 1-for-3, double, one run
—Jett Smith, 1-for-3, one run; pitched seven innings, allowing one earned run with six hits, four walks and five strikeouts
—Brayden Dempsey, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Evan Beadles, 1-for-3, one run
—Kaden Goodwin, 1-for-3, one RBI
Pleasant Valley’s top performers in 12-2 victory over Weaver:
—King, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI
—Nelson, 1-for-1, home run, three runs, three RBIs
—Garrett Cranmer, 1-for-2, two RBIs
—Hardy, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs
—Phillips, 1-for-2, double; pitched five innings, allowed three hits, two earned runs and three walks with eight strikeouts
—Parris, 1-for-3, one run
Weaver’s top performers:
—Taylor Thompson, 1-for-2, one run
—Austin Bryant, 1-for-2, double, two RBIs
Pleasant Valley’s top performers in 8-7 victory over Weaver:
—Nelson, 3-for-4, two runs. Pitched four innings, allowing two hits, no earned runs, two walks with five strikeouts
—Hardy, 1-for-4, triple, one run, two RBIs
—Dalton Page, 2-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs
—Parris, 3-for-4, double, one run, one RBI
—Maye, 1-for-4, one run
—Phillips, pitched 2⅓ innings of relief, allowing one hit, one earned run, one walk with six strikeouts
—Dalton McElroy, 1⅓ innings of relief, one hit, no runs, no walks, two strikeouts
Weaver’s top performers:
—Elijah Smith, 1-for-4, one run
—Jackson Williams, 1-for-5, one run
—Thompson, 2-for-5, one RBI
—Bryant, 1-for-5, double, one run, one RBI; pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, no hits, no runs, two walks, six strikeouts
—Ethan Moncus, 2-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs
Softball
Oxford wins three: Oxford’s softball team swept three games in the Buccaneer Round Robin in Hoover on Saturday, beating Hale County 16-2, Benjamin Russell 13-1 and Mortimer Jordan 6-3. Oxford improved to 8-6 on the season.
Here are the Yellow Jackets’ top performers against Mortimer Jordan:
—Sarah Howell, 3-for-3, home run, one run, one RBI
—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-3, home run, one run, two RBIs
—Chloe Derrick, 1-for-2, double, two runs, one RBI
—Ashlyn Burns, 2-for-3, double
—Tia Titi, one RBI
—Aametria Wilson, 1-for-3, double, one run
Oxford’s top performers against Benjamin Russell:
—Alex Howard, five innings pitched, four this and no walks or runs; 2-for-2, home run, two runs, one RBI.
—Howell, two runs
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI
—Chloe Derrick, 2-for-2, home run, two runs, six RBIs
—Wilson, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Burns, 3-for-4, double, two runs, one RBI
—Titi, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Kylie Kiker, one RBI
Oxford’s top performers against Hale County:
—Howell, 2-for-4, double, two runs, three RBIs
—Howard, 2-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI
—Clark, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Chloe Derrick, 3-for-4, home run, two runs, two RBIs
—Ellie Derrick, 2-for-2, home run, two runs, three RBIs
—Burns, 2-for-2, double, two runs, one RBI
—Rhodes, 1-for-1, home run, one run, two RBIs
—Titi, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Wilson, 2-for-2, two runs, one RBI
—Kannon Slaughter, three innings pitched, five hits, two earned runs, no walks, three strikeouts
—Chloe Boone, two innings pitched in relief, two hits and no runs or walks, two strikeouts
Girls golf
White Plains finishes second: White Plains' girls won the Kickoff Classic girls golf tournament Saturday at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden.
White Plains finished with a 239, while second-place Hartselle had a 248. White Plains' No. 2 team was third at 313, while Southside finished fourth at 342 and Piedmont was fifth at 353.
Three White Plains golfers finished in the top five individually. Hanna Dyar (73) was second, Abby Gattis (79) was third, and Baylie Webb (87) was fifth.
Hartselle's Jinger Heath was first at 66, and her teammate, Lauren Temples, was fourth at 83.
Piedmont was paced by Ella Floyd's 100. For White Plains' No. 2 team, Allison Arenth shot 91. Also competing for White Plains, Caitlin Lewis and Isabel Rogers each shot 92.