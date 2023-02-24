 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley, Alexandria pick up baseball wins

It took visiting Pleasant Valley a couple of innings to get their bats really warmed up against B.B. Comer on Thursday. When the bats got hot, the Raiders sent 14 hitters to the plate in the third inning and 14 more to bat in the fourth and destroyed Comer 21-3. Ahead just 5-0 after two innings, Pleasant Valley scored nine runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth. The game ended after four innings.

Sophomore Noah Johnson tossed a no-hitter at the Tigers and struck out nine. Johnson walked the first two batters he faced in the third inning and each scored. In the fourth, a leadoff walk led to Comer’s final run.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.