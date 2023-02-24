Prep roundup: Pleasant Valley, Alexandria pick up baseball wins

It took visiting Pleasant Valley a couple of innings to get their bats really warmed up against B.B. Comer on Thursday. When the bats got hot, the Raiders sent 14 hitters to the plate in the third inning and 14 more to bat in the fourth and destroyed Comer 21-3. Ahead just 5-0 after two innings, Pleasant Valley scored nine runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth. The game ended after four innings.
Sophomore Noah Johnson tossed a no-hitter at the Tigers and struck out nine. Johnson walked the first two batters he faced in the third inning and each scored. In the fourth, a leadoff walk led to Comer’s final run.
First baseman Connor George scored three times for Pleasant Valley. John-Garrett Bryant, Zeke Curvin, Samuel Duncan, Jesse Gannaway, Morgan Rich and Will Underwood each scored twice.
Duncan finished with four hits – a double and a three singles. Johnson singled twice. Rich and Gannaway each had one singe and walked twice. Braxton Salster tripled and scored in the fourth.
Alexandria 9, Cherokee County 2: Starting pitcher Tripp Patterson worked five innings for the Valley Cubs, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in earning the win. In the top of the fourth, Cherokee County put together four infield singles. The fourth, by center fielder Cooper Rodgers, knocked in both runs for the Warriors.
Designated hitter Ian Cartwright singled three times in four at-bats to lead Alexandria at the plate. With the Cubs leading 3-2, Cartwright knocked in Aaron Johnson and Aiden Brunner in the bottom of the fourth. Johnson, Brunner and Cartwright each scored in the third as Alexandria opened a 3-0 lead. Samuel Henegar’s single drove in the first two Valley Cub runs.
Center fielder Ty Brown and pinch hitter Zach Baskins each had an RBI base hit in the fifth as Alexandria added four insurance runs. John, Brunner, Baskins and Brodie Slaton each scored in the fifth.
Oxford 9, Alexandria 2: Pitcher Berkley Mooney struck out 14 over seven innings in earning a complete-game win. She walked two and allowed three hits. Both Alexandria runs were earned.
Kaelyn Crossley went 2-for-3 with a walk and Raegan Sanders was 2-for-4. Each had a pair of singles. Adajiah Wilson doubled for Oxford’s lone extra-base hit and drove in one run.
Emma Tims-Becerra had a single, an RBI and scored once. Chloe Hulsey drove in one run and scored another. Ashlyn Burns singled and was hit by a pitch. She scored once. Mooney helped her own cause at the plate with a base hit and a run. Catcher Kenlee Rodgers singled in four at-bats. Raina Zachery was hit by a pitch and scored one run.
