 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep roundup: Piedmont takes two; Jacksonville baseball, Pleasant Valley, Oxford, White Plains softball win

Softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Cayla Brothers went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI as Piedmont's softball team beat St. Clair County 6-5 at home Tuesday.

Jenna Calvert was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Savannah Smith went 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Abby Baird went 1-for-2 and also reached base when she was hit by a pitch.