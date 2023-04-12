Prep roundup: Piedmont takes two; Jacksonville baseball, Pleasant Valley, Oxford, White Plains softball win

Cayla Brothers went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI as Piedmont's softball team beat St. Clair County 6-5 at home Tuesday.
Jenna Calvert was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Savannah Smith went 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Abby Baird went 1-for-2 and also reached base when she was hit by a pitch.
Jaycee Glover scored a pair of runs and stole a base.
Carson Young pitched six innings for Piedmont and allowed four runs (two earned), while Emma Grace Todd worked the seventh inning and allowed one run.
For St. Clair County, Brooklyn Sertell was 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, a double and a home run. For good measure, she stole a base.
Pleasant Valley 11, Ranburne 0: Three Raiders posted three-hit outings as Pleasant Valley took down Ranburne in an 11-0 road victory Wednesday.
Macey Roper, Lily Henry and Jordan Cheatwood all went 3-for-4 in the contest. Roper, who hit in the leadoff spot, led the team with five total bases as she crossed home plate twice and hit a triple in the top of the fifth.
Henry and Cheatwood also had two runs in the contest.
Cheatwood, Sydney Beason and Alexa Cranmer each had two RBIs for the Raiders.
Haylie Lee pitched the first three innings for Pleasant Valley, allowing two hits while striking out two. Henry was credited with the win after pitching the final two innings. She allowed three hits and three strikeouts.
Neither Pleasant Valley pitcher walked a batter.
Ranburne sluggers Autumn Lovvorn and Rylie Duke each went 2-for-2 in the contest, while Blair Forsyth had one hit.
Forsyth pitched all five innings for Ranburne and struck out six batters.
Oxford 9, Gadsden City 2: Ashlyn Burns had a perfect day at the plate and crossed home twice as Oxford took down Gadsden City in a 9-2 road win Wednesday.
Burns, who hit leadoff for the Yellow Jackets, went 3-for-3 with five total bases and a triple in the top of the fourth.
Kenlee Rogers and Justice Woods each had two hits, with Rodgers racking up a game-high three RBIs.
Emma Tims-Becerra had two RBIs in the contest.
Oxford’s Raina Zackery pitched the first four innings, allowing no hits while walking one and striking out five. Jayla Jackson recorded one out and Reagan Sanders closed out the game.
Gadsden City hitters combined for five hits across five batters.
White Plains 14, Jacksonville 8: Callie Richardson and Leighton Arnold hit home runs and five Wildcats crossed home plate at least twice as White Plains took down Jacksonville in a 14-8 offensive shootout.
Richardson finished 3-for-5 at the plate, logging a team-high four RBIs and slugging two doubles and a solo home run.
Leighton Arnold's three-run home run in the top of the third scored Hallie Williams and Karli Otwell to put White Plains ahead 9-0.
Cassidy Arnold and Cooper Martin each finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Golden Eagles scored seven runs in the fourth inning after finding themselves down 9-0 by the middle of the fourth, capped off by Keelie Leach drawing a bases-loaded walk and Sara Kate Adams scoring on a wild pitch.
Adams led the Golden Eagles offensively, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Je'Henna Engram finished 1-for-4 with an RBI of her own.
Leighton Arnold picked up the win in the circle for White Plains as she allowed seven earned runs on five hits, while walking three and striking out a whopping 13 batters in six innings. Richardson pitched the final inning, allowing one hit while striking out one.
Carli Fritts pitched all seven innings for Jacksonville, giving up four earned runs on 11 hits as she walked six and struck out six.
Baseball
Jacksonville 16, Anniston 0: Jacksonville pitchers Matthew Parker and Maguire Mallett combined to allow one hit and strike out seven as the Golden Eagled downed Anniston in a 16-0 win.
Parker started on the mound, allowing one hit and one hit by pitch while striking out four batters in three innings. Mallett pitched the final two innings, walking one batter and striking out three.
Jackson Bonner had a 2-for-4 outing at the plate for Jacksonville, racking up three RBIs and crossing home plate twice. Gavin Peeler went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Five other batters combined for Jacksonville’s five other hits in the contest.
Piedmont 15, Wellborn 1: McClane Mohon batted leadoff for Piedmont's baseball team Tuesday at Wellborn, and he topped the hitting leaderboard, too.
He went 4-for-4, scored four runs, doubled twice, stole a base, walked once and drove in a run as the Bulldogs won 15-1 at Wellborn.
He was hardly the only Piedmont player who shined at the plate, as the Bulldogs pounded out 15 hits.
Jake Austin was 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs, a stolen base and four RBIs. Cole Austin was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Sloan Smith went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and three RBIs. He also pitched all five innings in a game shortened because of the mercy rule. He allowed one run and three hits while striking out four.
Max Hanson went 1-for-3, walked twice and scored three runs. Jack Hayes was 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and an RBI.
Trevor Pike was 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, and Brodie Homesley was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
For Wellborn, Brennan Talley was 2-for-3.