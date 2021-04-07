You have permission to edit this article.
Prep roundup: Piedmont sweeps, Faith wins in baseball

PIEDMONT — Sean Smith homered and drove in three runs, and Piedmont swept Pleasant Valley 16-1 and 11-1 on Wednesday to clinch their Class 3A, Area 11 series.

Piedmont (22-4) won 11-0 on Tuesday.

Smith went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs in the 16-1 Piedmont victory.

Piedmont’s other top performers of the day:

—Austin Estes, pitched no-hitter in five innings, allowed one earned run with one walk and six strikeouts.

—Max Hanson, 4-for-6, three runs, two RBIs.

—Noah Reedy, 2-for-4, two runs, three RBIs; pitched five innings, allowed two hits and one earned run with two walks and three strikeouts.

—Jack Hayes, 2-for-5, triple, two RBIs.

—Jadon Calhoun, 2-for-3, home run, double, three runs, three RBIs.

—McClane Mohon, 2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs.

—Jakari Foster, 2-for-5, three runs, two RBIs.

—Cassius Fairs, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI.

—Ridge Fagan, 1-for-2, double, one run, one RBI.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers on the day:

—Garrett Cranmer, 1-for-3.

—Connor George, 1-for-4.

—Jackson Almaroad, two RBIs.

Ohatchee sweeps: Konnor Baswell pitched a one-hitter, and Devin Howell had a big night at the plate as Ohatchee swept Glencoe 2-0 and 14-5 in Class 3A, Area 11 action Wednesday.

Baswell struck out three and walked three in the shutout. He also scored two runs and stole two bases in Game 2.

Howell went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs in Game 3. His day included a double and two triples.

Ohatchee’s other top performers:

—Justin Powell, 4-for-7, double, two runs, two RBIs on the day.

—Trey Pesnell, 2-for-4, two  runs, one RBI in Game 2.

—Aidan Simpson, 2-for-4, two doubles, three runs, three RBIs in Game 2.

—Carson Tittle, 4-for-7, three runs, one RBI on the day; three stolen bases in Game 2.

—Jacob Roberts, 1-for-1, one RBI in Game 1; pitched three hitless innings with four strikeouts and no walks in Game 2.

Faith Christian 2, Ragland 1: Andrew Folsom hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Alexzander Almanza made it stand by pitching a two-hitter for Faith (15-6).

Brodie Dodson, Brady Whitworth, Walker Whitworth, Parker Robertson and Kevin Emerson each had a hit for the Lions. Dodson hit a double.

