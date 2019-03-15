Piedmont’s baseball team swept a doubleheader against area foe Weaver on Friday, defeating the Bearcats 15-1 and 14-5.
Piedmont’s top performers in 15-1 win:
—T.J. Fairs, one run, one RBI
—Brant Deerman, two runs, two RBIs
—Mason Mohon, two hits, two runs, one RBI
—Jack Hayes, two hits, three runs, one RBI
—Sean Smith, two hits three RBIs, one run
—Jakari Foster, two runs
—Logan Pruitt, two runs, two RBIs
—Nick Johnson, two hits, two RBIs
—Bryce Walter, winning pitcher, five innings pitched, four hits, two walks, one earned run, seven strikeouts
Weaver’s top performer:
—Drake Monroe, one hit, one run
Piedmont’s top performers in 14-5 win:
—Fairs, two runs
—Deerman, two runs, one RBI
—Mohon, two hits, two runs, three RBIs
—Hayes, two RBIs
—Silas Thompson, two runs, one RBI
—Solomon Doss, two runs
—Austin Estes, winning pitcher, four innings pitched, zero hits, zero walks, seven strikeouts
Weaver’s top performers:
—Austin Bryant, two hits, one run, one RBI
—Taylor Thompson, two RBIs, one run
—Monroe, one run, one RBI
Pleasant Valley 7-5, Wellborn 8-1: In area play, Pleasant Valley took two of three against Wellborn by splitting Friday’s doubleheader. Wellborn won the first game 8-7, and Pleasant Valley won the second 5-1.
The Raiders are 3-1 in area, and Wellborn is 2-2.
Wellborn top performers, first game:
—Evan Beadles, complete game, three strikeouts, two walks, eight hits; 3-for-4, double, three runs, one RBI
—Jett Smith, 3-for-4, double, two RBIs
—Tanner McQueen, 2-for-4, double three RBIs
Pleasant Valley’s top performers, first game:
—Colby Nelson, 6 1/3 innings, 11 hits, four strikeouts
—Tristen Salster, 2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, one RBI
—Alex Parris, 1-for-3, three RBIs
Pleasant Valley’s top performers, second game:
—Austin Johnson, complete game, 10 strikeouts, seven hits allowed
—Garrett Cramner, 3-for-3, two RBIs
—Parris, 2-for-3, one RBI
Skyler McLeod, 2-for-3
Wellborn’s top performers, second game:
—Joseph Wyatt, six innings, nine hits, seven strikeouts, 2-for-3
—Smith, 2-for-3
—McQueen, 2-for-2
—Sammy Cotton, 1-for-3, one RBI
Softball
Oxford splits two: Playing in the Oxford Spring Sting, the Yellow Jackets lost to Hewitt-Trussville 6-1 and beat Brookwood 4-3 on Friday at Choccolocco Park. Oxford is 7-5.
Oxford's top performers:
—Sarah Howell, home run in each game, also 2-for-3, triple, thee runs and one RBI against Brookwood.
—Riley Rhodes, 2-for-3, double, one RBI against Brookwood.
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-2, one RBI against Brookwood.
—Emily Thrasher, five innings pitched, five hits, two earned runs, five strikeouts and no walks against Brookwood.
Oxford plays Munford today at 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
The Donoho girls tennis team swept all of its singles matches Friday in an 8-1 win over Sylvania at Anniston Country Club.
Emma Wiedmer, Lily Grace Draper, Claire Walker and Mary Marshall Perry each picked up 8-0 victories. Claire Hillman won 8-1 and Virginia Hutto 8-3.
Wiedmer-Hutton won at No. 1 doubles 8-3 and Draper-Hillman won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Donoho improved to 7-1 on the season and will play Pleasant Valley on Tuesday on the JSU courts.
Sylvania 5, Donoho 4: Sylvania won four singles matches to upend the Falcons.
Harrison Han and Cooper Montgomery each won their singles match 8-1. Montgomery teamed with Gray Hanley to win their doubles match 8-6. Han and Rhett Rigsby won their doubles match 8-4.
The Falcons (5-2) play Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.