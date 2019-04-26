Piedmont split the first two games of a best-of-3, second-round Class 3A baseball playoff series at Lauderdale County on Friday, falling 7-4 in the opener and winning the second game 8-2.
For the third year in a row, the two teams will play a winner-take-all third game. First pitch is 1 p.m. Saturday, and the winner will play Westminster Christian in the third round. WCA eliminated Vinemont 15-5 and 16-6 on Friday.
If Piedmont advances, the Bulldogs would play at home next week.
Piedmont won their third-round series against Lauderdale County en route to a state-runner-up finish in 2017. Lauderdale County did the same last year.
Top performers for Piedmont (30-8):
—Sean Smith, two-run home run in Game 2
—Mason Mohon, two RBI singles in Game 2
—Logan Pruitt, RBI single in Game 2
—Brant Deerman, RBI single in Game 2
—Bryce Walter, Game 2 winning pitcher, double in Game 1
—Nick Johnson, RBI single in Game 1
Spring Garden 13-11, Falkville 0-0: Colby Slayton threw a six-inning complete game in Game 1, and Weston Kirk through a five-inning complete game in Game 2 as Spring Garden advanced to face Heritage Christian third round. Heritage swept Waterloo 9-1 and 20-11 on Friday.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 5, White Plains 4: Pleasant Valley honored seniors Juliana Ballew, Lindsey Pritchett, Cortney Williams and Savannah Williams before their final regular-season home game, and they impacted the game.
Cortney Williams ended the game with a two-run double in the ninth inning, scoring Pritchett (tying run) and Savannah Williams (winning run).
The Raiders also recognized Jan Roberts, who is retiring after 37 years of service to the school.
Pleasant Valley (24-9) will play the Saks-Weaver winner Monday in the 3A, Area 11 tournament.
Oxford splits two: Oxford beat Ardmore 4-0 and lost to Hayden 13-2 on Friday. Oxford’s top performers against Ardmore:
—Howell, 2-for-3, two runs
—Emily Thrasher, 1-for-3, double, one RBI; pitched five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts
—Eilee Sparks, 1-for-2, one run
Oxford’s top performers against Hayden:
—Howell, 1-for-3 (Oxford’s lone hit), one run
North-South All-Stars
Three from White Plains and two from Oxford were chosen for North-South All-Star competition, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Friday.
Two White Plains golfers, Andrew Miller and Hanna Dyar, were selected, as well as Emma Jones (softball).
Oxford pitcher/outfielder Wesley Sparks (baseball) and catcher Sarah Howell (softball) were also selected.
The North-South All-Star Sports Week is set for July 15-19 at Montgomery. The AHSAA released rosters for baseball, softball, soccer and newly added sports of tennis and golf Friday.
Previously announced selections include running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey (Oxford), guard David Gowers (Lincoln), offensive tackle Brock Young (Ranburne) and linebacker-fullback Caleb Allison (Weaver) in football.
Faith Christian’s Justin Kisor will serve on the North volleyball staff, and Faith’s Sydnee Johnson was selected for the team. Cross country selections include Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair and White Plains’ Luke Larson.
Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett was selected to play for the North in basketball, along with Talladega’s D’Corian Wilson.
Commitments
—Allison announced his commitment Friday to Bethel University, an NAIA school based in McKenzie, Tenn.
The 6-foot-0, 225-pound senior was a first-team all-Calhoun County pick as a linebacker with 42 solo tackles and 122 assists. He had 15 tackles for loss, including eight sacks.
On offense, he had 68 carries for 634 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns.
He was an Alabama Sports Writers Association first-team all-state pick as an athlete.
—Former Sacred Heart basketball standout D.J. Heath announced through social media Friday that he will finish his college career at Alabama State.
Heath, the starting point guard on three state championship teams and four Final Four teams at Sacred Heart, played a year at Canisius before transferring back closer to home, to Shelton State, where he played last season.
Heath averaged 9.8 points and 6.1 assists a game for Shelton State last season.