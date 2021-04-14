You have permission to edit this article.
Prep roundup: Piedmont rolls in softball, Jacksonville in soccer

Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

WEAVER — Piedmont scored 55 runs during its six Calhoun County tournament games and pounded out 14 hits with two five-run innings en route to a 16-8 victory at Weaver on Tuesday.

Piedmont’s top performers:

—Savannah Smith, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI.

—Reese Franklin, 3-for-5, double, two runs, two RBIs.

—Emily Farmer, 2-for-4, three runs, one RBI.

—Grace Epperson, one RBI.

—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-4, one run.

—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-4, one RBI.

—Laken Hilburn, two runs, two RBIs.

—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.

—Maddy Byers, 1-for-2, three runs, one RBI.

—Emma Todd, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs.

—Haylie Lee, 1-for-1, two RBIs.

Weaver’s top performers:

—Kinley Marvasty, 1-for-4, one run.

—Tiana Lawrence, two runs, three RBIs.

—Haley Homesley, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.

—Madison Atchley, 2-for-4, two RBIs.

—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-3, one run.

—Savannah Bitzer, 2-for-2, two runs.

Soccer

Jacksonville 6, Munford 0: Jacksonville scored a victory in 4A-5A Area 10 action on senior night.

Top performers for Jacksonville:

—Olivia King. two goals and two assists. 

—Bre Edmondson, two goals.

—Maggie Anderson, two goals.

—Kaylee Snead, two assists. 

—Goalies Amanda Cunigan and Alexis Johnson earned the shutout.

