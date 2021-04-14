Prep roundup: Piedmont rolls in softball, Jacksonville in soccer

WEAVER — Piedmont scored 55 runs during its six Calhoun County tournament games and pounded out 14 hits with two five-run innings en route to a 16-8 victory at Weaver on Tuesday.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI.
—Reese Franklin, 3-for-5, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Emily Farmer, 2-for-4, three runs, one RBI.
—Grace Epperson, one RBI.
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-4, one run.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Laken Hilburn, two runs, two RBIs.
—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Maddy Byers, 1-for-2, three runs, one RBI.
—Emma Todd, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs.
—Haylie Lee, 1-for-1, two RBIs.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Kinley Marvasty, 1-for-4, one run.
—Tiana Lawrence, two runs, three RBIs.
—Haley Homesley, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Madison Atchley, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-3, one run.
—Savannah Bitzer, 2-for-2, two runs.
Soccer
Jacksonville 6, Munford 0: Jacksonville scored a victory in 4A-5A Area 10 action on senior night.
Top performers for Jacksonville:
—Olivia King. two goals and two assists.
—Bre Edmondson, two goals.
—Maggie Anderson, two goals.
—Kaylee Snead, two assists.
—Goalies Amanda Cunigan and Alexis Johnson earned the shutout.