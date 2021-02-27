Prep roundup: Piedmont, Pleasant Valley sweep in baseball

PIEDMONT — Piedmont swept Fort Payne 13-1 and 11-1 in baseball on Saturday, dispatching the Wildcats in a total of 11 innings over two games.
Piedmont’s top performers in 11-1 victory:
— Austin Estes, 1-for-3, double, one run, three RBIs; allowed one hit, no runs and three walks with five strikeouts in two innings of relief.
— Noah Reedy, 3-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.
— Sean Smith, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
— Cassius Fairs, 2-for-3, two runs.
— McClane Mohon, 2-for-3, double, two runs.
— Omarion Foster, 1-for-1, one RBI.
— Jack Hayes, allowed two hits with no earned runs and no walks with three strikeouts in three-inning start.
Piedmont’s top performers in 13-1 victory:
— Estes, 3-for-3, home run, double, three runs, five RBIs.
— Hayes, 1-for-3, one RBI.
— Reedy, 4-for-4, double, two runs, three RBIs.
— Smith, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.
— Jadon Calhoun, 2-for-4, double, one run; allowed one hit, no runs and two walks with three strikeouts in four-inning start.
— Max Hanson, 1-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.
— Fairs, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
— Foster, 1-for-1, one run.
— Jake Austin, allowed no hits, runs or walks with one strikeout while pitching the final two thirds of an inning.
Pleasant Valley sweeps: The Raiders beat J.B. Pennington 12-4 and Ashville 12-5 in baseball on Saturday.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Ashville:
— Dalton McElroy, 1-for-2, double; struck out eight batters while allowing two earned runs, eight hits and three walks in complete, seven-inning start.
— Garrett Cranmer, 1-for-4, one run.
— Pelham Parris, 2-for-4, double, one run, four RBIs.
— Braydon Maye, 1-for-3, two runs.
— Jack Ponder, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs.
— Jackson Almaroad, 2-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs.
— Connor George, 2-for-2, one run, two RBIs.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Ashville:
— Zeke Curvin, 3-for-5, home run, double, three runs, two RBIs.
— McElroy, 4-for-5, double, three runs.
— Almaroad, three runs, one RBI.
— Parris, 2-for-5, double, one run, two RBIs.
— Maye, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
— Cranmer, 1-for-4, one RBI.
— Ponder, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs.