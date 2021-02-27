You have permission to edit this article.
Prep roundup: Piedmont, Pleasant Valley sweep in baseball

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — Piedmont swept Fort Payne 13-1 and 11-1 in baseball on Saturday, dispatching the Wildcats in a total of 11 innings over two games.

Piedmont’s top performers in 11-1 victory:

— Austin Estes, 1-for-3, double, one run, three RBIs; allowed one hit, no runs and three walks with five strikeouts in two innings of relief.

— Noah Reedy, 3-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.

— Sean Smith, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.

— Cassius Fairs, 2-for-3, two runs.

— McClane Mohon, 2-for-3, double, two runs.

— Omarion Foster, 1-for-1, one RBI.

— Jack Hayes, allowed two hits with no earned runs and no walks with three strikeouts in three-inning start.

Piedmont’s top performers in 13-1 victory:

— Estes, 3-for-3, home run, double, three runs, five RBIs.

— Hayes, 1-for-3, one RBI.

— Reedy, 4-for-4, double, two runs, three RBIs.

— Smith, 1-for-3, double, one RBI.

— Jadon Calhoun, 2-for-4, double, one run; allowed one hit, no runs and two walks with three strikeouts in four-inning start.

— Max Hanson, 1-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs.

— Fairs, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.

— Foster, 1-for-1, one run.

— Jake Austin, allowed no hits, runs or walks with one strikeout while pitching the final two thirds of an inning.

Pleasant Valley sweeps: The Raiders beat J.B. Pennington 12-4 and Ashville 12-5 in baseball on Saturday.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Ashville:

— Dalton McElroy, 1-for-2, double; struck out eight batters while allowing two earned runs, eight hits and three walks in complete, seven-inning start.

— Garrett Cranmer, 1-for-4, one run.

— Pelham Parris, 2-for-4, double, one run, four RBIs.

— Braydon Maye, 1-for-3, two runs.

— Jack Ponder, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs.

— Jackson Almaroad, 2-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs.

— Connor George, 2-for-2, one run, two RBIs.

— Zeke Curvin, 3-for-5, home run, double, three runs, two RBIs.

— McElroy, 4-for-5, double, three runs.

— Almaroad, three runs, one RBI.

— Parris, 2-for-5, double, one run, two RBIs.

— Maye, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.

— Cranmer, 1-for-4, one RBI.

— Ponder, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs.

