Prep roundup: Piedmont picks up two Saturday wins

Piedmont High’s baseball team pounded out 19 hits Saturday in a 20-4 win over Cherokee County.
For the Bulldogs, 11 different players got at least one hit, and six batters produced at least two hits.
Brant Deerman was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. He also scored four times.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-3, three runs, one double, one RBI; winning pitcher, three innings, three strikeouts
—Bryce Mohon, 2-for-3, four runs, one double, two RBIs; two innings pitched, no hits, three strikeouts
—Sean Smith, 2-for-4, one double, three RBIs
—Jack Hayes, 3-for-4, two RBIs
—Max Hanson, 2-for-3, one double
Piedmont 18, Cedar Bluff 9: In the Bulldogs’ second game of the day, they scored four runs in the second and eight in the top of the third inning to lead 12-0.
Cedar Bluff scored nine runs despite getting only two hits. Eight Piedmont errors helped Cedar Bluff score six unearned runs.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-4, two RBIs
—Brant Deerman, 2-for-5, three runs, one home run, three RBIs
—Bryce Mohon, 2-for-4, one double, one RBI
—Sean Smith, 2-for-5, one home run, two RBIs
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-3
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-3, one double, two RBIs
—Ethan Swinford, 3-for-4, three runs, three RBIs; winning pitcher, 2 1/3 innings, three strikeouts
Alexandria sweeps: Mitch Welch and Landon Comer combined to throw a five-hit shutout, and Alexandria beat Cleburne County 3-0 in the first of two games Saturday. The Valley Cubs also beat Munford 11-6.
Alexandria’s top performers against Cleburne County:
—Welch, five innings pitched, three hits, no runs, 10 strikeouts, no walks
—Comer, two innings pitched, two hits, three strikeouts, no walks
—Jacob McCulley, 3-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
Alexandria’s top performers against Munford:
—Welch, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI
—McCulley, 1-for-4, two runs
—Cade Shaddix, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Layton Ellison, 2-for-4, double, two runs
Friday’s games
Piedmont 14, Jacksonville 3: Brant Deerman was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in a Friday game.
With the score tied 2-2 after one inning, Piedmont scored five times in the second and four in the third.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-3, two RBIs
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-3, one double, three runs
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-2, four RBIs; winning pitcher, 3 2/3 innings, four strikeouts
—Bryce Mohon, 1-for-3, one double
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Luke Jackson, 2-for-3, one double
—Brandon Heard, 1-for-3, one RBI
Ohatchee 7, Saks 6: Blake Ogle had three hits, including a two-run homer in Ohatchee’s win. He drove in three runs on the day.
Saks’ top performers:
—Mason Jairrels, three hits
—Hunter McLeod, seven innings pitched, nine strikeouts