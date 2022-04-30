Prep roundup: Piedmont hits three homers while splitting with Sand Rock

Armoni Perry and Savannah Smith homered as Piedmont beat Sand Rock 7-4 in softball.
The Bulldogs also lost to Sand Rock 10-9 despite Cayla Brothers’ three-run homer.
Perry hit a two-run shot while going 2-for-4 with a run and four RBIs in Piedmont’s victory, and Smith hit a solo shot while going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Brothers had four RBIs in Piedmont’s loss. She also doubled in Piedmont’s victory.
Pther top performers for Piedmont (23-17):
—Emma Grace Todd, 1-for-2, run.
—Emily Farmer, two hits, three runs, RBI.
—Ava Pope, 1-for-2, run, RBI.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-3, run.
—Cacey Brothers, 2-for-4, RBI.
—Z’Hayla Walker, 2-for-4.