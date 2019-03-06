Editor’s note: The Anniston Star wants your high school sports reports. Coaches, scorekeepers and team representatives can report results by sending to all of the following emails: medwards@annistonstar.com, jaredgravette@gmail.com and hayden.medley@gmail.com. You can also call 256-235-3572. Please include scores, records and top individual performers, with first and last names. Please report ASAP after games to ensure information comes in ahead of newspaper deadline.
Brant Deerman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Piedmont edged Jacksonville for the second day in a row, 5-4, in high school baseball Wednesday. He also pitched 1 2/3 innings, striking out three batters with three walks and one earned run.
The Bulldogs (5-2), the No. 3 seed in the Calhoun County tournament, beat Jacksonville 7-4 at home Tuesday.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—T.J. Fairs, 2-for-3, two runs, three stolen bases.
—Jack Hayes, 3-for-3, double, one run; pitched scoreless 2/3 of an inning.
—Mason Mohon, 1-for-3, one run, stolen base; 4 2/3 innings pitched, four strikeouts, one earned run.
—Bryce Walter, 1-for-3, one RBI.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Brandon Breeding, 2-for-4, one run, stolen base.
—Dylan Murphy, two runs, one RBI, stolen base.
—Brandon Charping, 1-for-3; pitched 5 2/3 innings, six strikeouts, two walks, eight hits, three earned runs.
—Taye Loud, 1-for-3, one run.
—Ben Patterson, pitched scoreless 1 1/3 innings, two hits, one strikeout, one walk.
Wellborn 6, Weaver 5: Brayden Dempsey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Will Waldrop went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Wellborn to the victory.
Wellborn’s other top performers:
—Jett Smith, four innings pitched.
—Joseph Wyatt, 1 2/3 innings pitched, win.
—Evan Beadles, 1/3 innings pitched, save.
Weaver’s top performers:
—Dylan DeLoach, 1-for-3, one RBI, two walks.
—Jadon Calhoun, 2-for-3 at the plate; 3 2/3 innings pitched.
—Colby Thompson, two innings pitched.
Donoho 13, Gaylesville 3: The game ended after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. This marked Donoho’s second straight win by mercy rule.
Blake Willingham started on the mound for Donoho (2-0), pitching four innings, striking out six, and giving up three hits and two runs.
Donoho’s Hall Billings went 4-for-4 and scored four runs, while teammate Seth Ford went 3-for-5 and had five RBIs. Donoho’s Jason Alderman had three hits.
Donoho will face Jacksonville in the Calhoun County tournament Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
For Gaylesville (1-3), Kaleb Whatley started on the mound and pitched one inning while giving up three runs. Henry Steele had one hit and scored twice.
Tennis
Donoho swept Victory Christian in boys and girls tennis Tuesday, winning both matches 9-0.
Donoho boys top performers:
—Cooper Montgomery, won at No. 1 singles 8-1 and combined with Gray Hanley to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles. Hanley won at No. 3 singles 8-2.
—Harrison Han, won at No. 2 singles 8-3 and at No. 2 doubles with Rhett Rigsby 8-2. Rigsby won 8-5 at No. 5 singles.
—Jack Ballard, won 8-6 at No. 4 singles and combined with Reese McWhorter to win at No. 3 doubles 9-7. McWhorter won 8-1 at No. 6 singles.
Donoho girls top performers:
—Emma Wiedmer won 8-3 at No. 1 singles and 8-3 at No. 1 doubles with Virginia Hutto. At No. 3 singles, Hutto won 8-1.
—Claire Hillman won 8-0 at No. 2 singles and combined with Lily Grace Draper to win 8-0 at No. 2 doubles. Draper won 8-0 at No. 4 singles.
—Clare Walker won 8-3 at No. 5 singles and 8-1 at No. 3 doubles with Mary Marshall Perry, who won 8-0 at No. 6 singles.