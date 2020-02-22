Prep roundup: Piedmont beats Alexandria, Ranburne; PV wins three

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Piedmont won two baseball games Saturday, beating Alexandria 7-5 and Ranburne 12-2.

Top performers for Piedmont against Alexandria:

—Austin Estes, 1-for-4, one RBI

—Brant Deerman, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI

—Sean Smith, 2-for-3, one RBI

—Jack Hayes, 2-for-3, one run

—Silas Thompson, 1-for-3, two runs

—Max Hanson, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI

—Bryce Mohon, five innings pitched, seven strikeouts, two hits, one earned run

Top performers for Alexandria:

—Mitch Welch, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI

—Ben McNew, 1-for-4, one RBI

—Jacob McCulley, 1-for-4, two RBIs

—Adam Young, 1-for-2, one run

Piedmont’s top performers against Ranburne:

—Estes, 1-for-2, two runs, two steals, one RBI

—Deerman, 1-for-2, one run

—Mohon, one run, one RBI

—Smith, 1-for-1, two runs, three RBIs

—Hayes, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs

—Thompson, 2-for-4, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs

—Ethan Swinford, 3-for-4, two steals, one run, one RBI

Pleasant Valley wins three: Rain subsided long enough for Pleasant Valley to win three baseball games, beating Spring Garden 4-1 on Friday, Ohatchee 6-5 and Lincoln 10-2 on Saturday.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Spring Garden:

—Ashton King, 2-for-3, steal, three runs.

—Dalton McElroy, 1-for-2, one run.

—Brody Phillips, 1-for-3, one RBI.

—Colby Nelson, 1-for-3, one RBI; four innings pitched, two hits, one earned run, eight strikeouts.

—Braydon Maye, 1-for-3, two RBIs.

—Pelham Parris, three innings pitched, no hits, one walk, eight strikeouts.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Ohatchee:

—McElroy, 1-for-3, one run, three RBIs.

—Phillips, 2-for-3, one run.

—Nelson, 1-for-3, one RBI.

—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, one RBI.

—Dalton Page, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.

—Jackson Almaroad, five innings pitched, one hit, no walks, nine strikeouts.

—Drake Hardy, 2/3 inning pitched, one hit, no runs.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Lincoln:

—King, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.

—McElroy, 2-for-4, two RBIs; six innings pitched, three hits, one earned run, two walks, six strikeouts.

—Phillips, 2-for-3, one run.

—Nelson, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI.

—Maye, 2-for-3, double, steal, one run, one RBI.

—Hardy, 1-for-2, one run; one inning pitched, no hits, one earned run.

Spring Garden’s top performers:

—Jackson Maddox, six innings pitched, nine hits, two earned runs, no walks, nine strikeouts.

Ohatchee’s top performers:

—Devin Howell, 2-for-3, one run.

—Konnor Baswell, 1-for-4, one RBI.

—Wesley Ogle, 1-for-4, one run, two RBIs.

—Cade Williamson, 1-for-3,one run.

—Trey Pesnell, 1-for-3, one run; 2/3 of an inning pitched, no hits, no walks.

Lincoln’s top performers:

— Avery Blackerby, 2-for-4, one RBI.

White Plains 13, Weaver 3: Coleman Messer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead White Plains in its opener.

Other top performers for the Wildcats:

— Will O’Steen, 2-for-2, two RBIs

— Ben Rouse, 2-for-3

— Tyler Daniels, triple, four innings pitched, allowing two hits and no earned runs

— Jaden Chatman, double

Anniston 11-12, Winterboro 4-6: Anniston improved to 3-1 with the victory. Top performers included the following:

—Tony Hunley, 1-for-3, triple, walk, three steals; also struck out six batters

—Jordan Felder, 3-for-4, double, two runs

