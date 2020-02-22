Prep roundup: Piedmont beats Alexandria, Ranburne; PV wins three

Piedmont won two baseball games Saturday, beating Alexandria 7-5 and Ranburne 12-2.
Top performers for Piedmont against Alexandria:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-4, one RBI
—Brant Deerman, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Sean Smith, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-3, one run
—Silas Thompson, 1-for-3, two runs
—Max Hanson, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI
—Bryce Mohon, five innings pitched, seven strikeouts, two hits, one earned run
Top performers for Alexandria:
—Mitch Welch, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI
—Ben McNew, 1-for-4, one RBI
—Jacob McCulley, 1-for-4, two RBIs
—Adam Young, 1-for-2, one run
Piedmont’s top performers against Ranburne:
—Estes, 1-for-2, two runs, two steals, one RBI
—Deerman, 1-for-2, one run
—Mohon, one run, one RBI
—Smith, 1-for-1, two runs, three RBIs
—Hayes, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs
—Thompson, 2-for-4, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs
—Ethan Swinford, 3-for-4, two steals, one run, one RBI
Pleasant Valley wins three: Rain subsided long enough for Pleasant Valley to win three baseball games, beating Spring Garden 4-1 on Friday, Ohatchee 6-5 and Lincoln 10-2 on Saturday.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Spring Garden:
—Ashton King, 2-for-3, steal, three runs.
—Dalton McElroy, 1-for-2, one run.
—Brody Phillips, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Colby Nelson, 1-for-3, one RBI; four innings pitched, two hits, one earned run, eight strikeouts.
—Braydon Maye, 1-for-3, two RBIs.
—Pelham Parris, three innings pitched, no hits, one walk, eight strikeouts.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Ohatchee:
—McElroy, 1-for-3, one run, three RBIs.
—Phillips, 2-for-3, one run.
—Nelson, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Dalton Page, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Jackson Almaroad, five innings pitched, one hit, no walks, nine strikeouts.
—Drake Hardy, 2/3 inning pitched, one hit, no runs.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers against Lincoln:
—King, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—McElroy, 2-for-4, two RBIs; six innings pitched, three hits, one earned run, two walks, six strikeouts.
—Phillips, 2-for-3, one run.
—Nelson, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI.
—Maye, 2-for-3, double, steal, one run, one RBI.
—Hardy, 1-for-2, one run; one inning pitched, no hits, one earned run.
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Jackson Maddox, six innings pitched, nine hits, two earned runs, no walks, nine strikeouts.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Devin Howell, 2-for-3, one run.
—Konnor Baswell, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Wesley Ogle, 1-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Cade Williamson, 1-for-3,one run.
—Trey Pesnell, 1-for-3, one run; 2/3 of an inning pitched, no hits, no walks.
Lincoln’s top performers:
— Avery Blackerby, 2-for-4, one RBI.
White Plains 13, Weaver 3: Coleman Messer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead White Plains in its opener.
Other top performers for the Wildcats:
— Will O’Steen, 2-for-2, two RBIs
— Ben Rouse, 2-for-3
— Tyler Daniels, triple, four innings pitched, allowing two hits and no earned runs
— Jaden Chatman, double
Anniston 11-12, Winterboro 4-6: Anniston improved to 3-1 with the victory. Top performers included the following:
—Tony Hunley, 1-for-3, triple, walk, three steals; also struck out six batters
—Jordan Felder, 3-for-4, double, two runs