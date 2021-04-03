Prep roundup: Piedmont baseball stays hot against Alexandria

PIEDMONT — Piedmont’s baseball team drew even with Alexandria on Saturday.
Max Hanson went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs, and the Bulldogs beat the Valley Cubs 13-3, avenging a 5-1 loss from earlier this season at Alexandria.
Piedmont, the second-ranked team in Class 3A, has won 11 of its past 12 games and improved to 19-4. The Bulldogs’ top performers:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, four runs.
—Jake Austin, 1-for-1, one run.
—Noah Reedy, 4-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-3, two RBIs; pitched 5 1/3 innings, spreading out five hits and two earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts.
—Jakari Foster, one run, one RBI.
—Jadon Calhoun, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Sean Smith, 1-for-3, one run.
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI; allowed one hit and struck out two batters in two-thirds of an inning.
Alexandria, No. 6 in 5A, dropped to 14-6. The Valley Cubs’ top performers:
—Aaron Johnson, 2-for-3, one run.
—Sam Wade, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Austin West, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Canyon Mickler, 1-for-3, one run.
Softball
Oxford splits: Oxford beat Sand Rock 12-3 and lost to Lincoln 5-0 during Saturday’s action in Oxford’s Spring Sting.
Top performers for the Yellow Jackets (12-12) against Sand Rock:
—Takya Garrett, 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs.
—Ellie Derrick, 2-for-3, triple, two runs, two RBIs.
—Tia Titi, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Justice Woods, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Aametria Wilson, 1-for-1, two runs, one RBI.
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-1, two runs, one RBI.
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-2, double, one run, three RBIs.
—Neveah Jackson, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI.
—Berkley Mooney, pitched three innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs with one walk and five strikeouts.