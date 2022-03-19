Prep roundup: Piedmont baseball improves to 11-4 with sweep of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cole Wilson and Jake Austin combined to pitch a two-hitter, and Piedmont’s baseball team beat Cleveland 10-0 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Piedmont won the other game 16-1.
Wilson allowed two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings. Austin pitched a perfect two innings with five strikeouts in relief.
Other top performers for Piedmont (11-4):
—Austin Estes, 3-for-5, three runs, two RBIs, two stolen bases.
—Max Hanson, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs,
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-4, double, run, three RBIs.
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-3, triple, run, RBI.
—McLane Mohon, 1-for-2, double, RBI.
—Sloan Smith, 1-for-1, RBI.
Piedmont’s top performers in the second game:
—Hanson, 2-for-3, double, two runs, RBI,
—Wilson, 1-for-1, home run, run, three RBIs.
—Hayes, 1-for-2, run.
—Reedy, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Mohon, 2-for-3, triple, double, two runs, two RBIs; pitched one perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts.
—Austin, 1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs.
—Kale Austin, 1-for-4, two runs, RBI,
—Brodey Brothers, 2-for-2, double, run, three RBIs.
—Jack Tolbert, 1-for-1, run.
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Smith, allowed one hit, no runs and no walks with three strikeouts in three innings.
Piedmont 11, Whitesburg Christian 3: Hanson went 2-for-4 with a double, run and three RBIs to lead Piedmont on Friday night.
—Estes, 3-for-4, three runs.
—Reedy, 2-for-5, double, run, RBI; pitched one scoreless inning of relief.
—Mohon, 4-for-4, double, run.
—Brothers, 3-for-4, two runs, RBI,
—Fairs, pitched five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and four walks with five strikeouts.
—Wilson, pitched one scoreless inning of relief, with three strikeouts and a walk.
Oxford 13, American Christian 3: Chance Griner doubled and drove in four runs on the day, and Oxford’s baseball team parlayed a seven-run third inning into victory over American Christian Academy at Choccolocco Park.
Griner went 1-for-2 and scored two runs, as well.
Other top performers for Oxford (14-3):
—Sam Robertson, RBI.
—Hayes Harrison, 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—R.J. Brooks, 1-for-2, two runs, RBI.
—Hudson Gilman, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Trace Adams, 1-for-1, RBI.
—Caleb Thomas, two RBIs.
—Forrest Heacock, 1-for-3, double.
—Peyton Watts, 1-for-3, triple.